Why Is Stale Food Offered To Goodess Sheetala On Basoda?

Sheetala Saptami 2026 |

Sheetala Ashtami, also known as Basoda, is one of the sacred festivals in Hinduism, which is celebrated every year on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight). The festival falls eight days after Holi and usually occurs in the month of March or April. The vibrant festival is dedicated to Goddess Sheetala, who provides relief from all kinds of diseases and defects. But do you know why stale foods are offered to the goddess on Sheetala Ashtami? Keep on reading to know the reason and much more about Basoda.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Sheetala Ashtami, also known as Basoda, is celebrated annually in the Chaitra month. Devotees offer stale food to Goddess Sheetala. In Prayagraj's Kalyani Devi Temple, a three-day fair began on March 21. Worshiping the goddess is believed to protect from… pic.twitter.com/GhW1ICRqB2 — IANS (@ians_india) March 22, 2025

About Basoda

Basoda or Sheetala Ashtami is a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Sheetala. The festival is mostly observed in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and parts of Madhya Pradesh. On this day, devotees should observe Sheetala Ashtami Vrat and visit Goddess Sheetala temples to seek the deity’s blessings.

Why stale foods are offered to Goddess Sheetala?

According to religious beliefs, on Sheetala Ashtami, devotees should prepare jaggery-related food items one night before the festival because only stale foods should be offered to Goddess Sheetala on Basoda, also known as Basiyaura. Now, you might be wondering why stale foods are offered to the goddess. The word Sheetala is taken from Sanskrit and means “the one who cools.” Goddess Sheetala is the deity of coolness, and that is why stale foods are offered to her. It is also believed that the goddess cures diseases like smallpox and chickenpox.

Basoda Rituals

On this day, devotees should wake up early and take a holy bath in a river if possible. In case it is not possible, then mix gangajal in the water and then take a bath. Prepare food a day before on Satapami, and it must include jaggery-related food items like gujhiya, gulgule (doughnut), sweet rice, kheer, and others. Make a diya made up of ground flour and do not light it, as the goddess loves everything which has cool temperature. Sprinkle water before worshipping and offer the stale food to the deity.