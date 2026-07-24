Why Is Rice Not Consumed On Ekadashi? The Religious And Traditional Reasons Explained

Why Is Rice Not Consumed On Ekadashi |

Ekadashi is one of the auspicious and significant Hindu observances which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It refers to the 11th lunar day of each Hindu calendar month. Ekadashi falls two times in one month, in Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. Because of this, a regular Hindu year has 24 Ekadashis, though there can be 26 in a leap year (when an extra month, Adhik Maas, occurs).

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Devshayani Ekadashi, which is set to be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, 2026, is one of the most significant Ekadashis because it marks the start of Chaturmas. It marks the time when Lord Vishnu begins his four-month cosmic slumber (Yog Nidra). During the time of Ekadashis, eating rice is generally avoided, but do you know the reason behind it? Keep on reading to know the traditional belief behind it.

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Why rice is not consumed?

According to Hindu scriptures and popular beliefs, rice is believed to absorb negative cosmic energies and impurities on this specific lunar day more easily than other foods on the day of Ekadashi due to the lunar influence. Since Ekadashi is observed for spiritual purification, consuming rice is thought to reduce the spiritual benefits of the fast.

Mythology, astrology and ayurveda link

According to the Bhavishya Purana, a drop of sweat from Lord Brahma transformed into a demon. Lord Vishnu instructed the demon to reside in the rice eaten by humans on Ekadashi, turning it into worms in the stomach. Rice has a high water content. The position of the moon during Ekadashi is believed to affect water dynamics in the human body, and eating rice can increase the level of water, hence creating restlessness. In Ayurveda, rice is classified as tamasic (heavy) food. Avoiding heavy grains promotes lightness and mental clarity.

About Ashadi Ekadashi

Ashadi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, is a significant Hindu festival observed in the month of Ashadha (June–July), according to the Hindu lunar calendar. It holds great spiritual importance for Hindus and is mostly celebrated across India, especially in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, it is also celebrated in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Gujarat, it is known as Devpodhi Ekadashi, in Rajasthan it is known as Chaturmas.