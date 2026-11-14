Why Is November 14 Celebrated As Bal Diwas In India? Know Its Connection To Jawaharlal Nehru | FPJ

Children's Day, also known as Bal Diwas, is celebrated in India every year on November 14. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. He was famously known as Chacha Nehru. He was a strong advocate of children's rights and education. His idea of education for children was introducing inclusivity in education for the country to prosper.

Nehru promoted the importance of children as the future of the country and foundation of society. He also established the Children's Film Society India to represent Indian children. Let's take a look in detail.

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Children's Day celebrations in India

Children's Day is celebrated every year in India on November 14, and it highlights the importance of childhood, education, healthcare and the overall well-being of children. Schools and educational institutions mark the occasion with cultural programmes, competitions, performances and special activities. This year, it will be celebrated on Friday with the theme of "My Day. My Rights. My Future."

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History of Children's Day

In 1948, on November 5, India observed 'Flower Day' for the first time. The initiative was an attempt by the Indian Council of Child Welfare (ICCW) to collect funds for the United Nations Appeal for Children (UNAC) through the sale of 'flower tokens'. However, it was in 1954 when Nehru's birthday was celebrated as Children's Day, as Chacha Nehru was so fond of children.

Initially, Children's Day was celebrated in India on November 20, the same day when the United Nations celebrates World Children's Day. However, after Nehru's death in 1964, his birth anniversary was declared as Children's Day or 'Bal Diwas' in India.

Significance of Children's Day

Children's Day serves as a reminder of every child's right to education, protection, healthcare and a safe environment. Beyond celebrations, the occasion highlights the need to address issues such as child labour, malnutrition, inequality and lack of access to quality education.

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