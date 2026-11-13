Mumbai This Weekend: Coffee Fest, Kids Carnival—Check Out Exciting Events To Attend This Children's Day |

Looking for exciting plans in Mumbai this weekend? From spectacular circus performances and coffee celebrations to fun-filled carnivals and special Children's Day activities, the city has plenty to offer from November 13 to 15. Whether you're planning a family outing, looking for something entertaining for the kids or simply want to explore something different, here are five events across Mumbai and Thane that you can add to your weekend itinerary.

1. Olympian Dome Circus

Get ready to experience the magic of a modern-day circus with Olympian Circus. Featuring international performers, breathtaking aerial acts, dazzling visual effects and spectacular live performances, the show promises an entertaining experience for children and adults alike. If you're looking to relive the excitement of childhood while enjoying a family outing, this could be a fun weekend pick.

Where: Gen. Arunkumar Vaidya Ground, Mumbai

When: November 13 onwards

2. Gourmet Coffee Festival, Thane

Coffee lovers have a reason to celebrate as Gourmet Coffee Fest returns to Thane for its second edition. Following an encouraging response to its previous edition, the festival is back at Lakeshore Mall with a blend of coffee, culture, music and engaging experiences. Visitors can look forward to exploring the coffee scene and spending a relaxed weekend discovering different flavours and experiences.

Where: Lakeshore Mall, Thane

When: November 14 and 15

3. Disney's 'Hexed' Themed Activation At Oberoi Mall

Children and Disney fans can step into a magical world at Oberoi Mall, which is hosting a three-day activation inspired by Disney's upcoming film Hexed. The mall's atrium will be transformed into an immersive space featuring interactive activities, creative workshops and entertainment for children and families. It promises a fun-filled experience for little visitors during the Children's Day weekend.

Where: Oberoi Mall, Goregaon East, Mumbai

When: November 13 to 15, 2026

Timings: 1 PM to 9 PM

4. The Great Indian Kids Carnival At Jio World Drive

A perfect outing for families, The Great Indian Kids Carnival is bringing a weekend of fun and entertainment to Jio World Drive. Presented in collaboration with Curly Tales, the carnival promises colourful experiences, playful adventures, creative activities and interactive entertainment for children. Parents can also join in the fun and make it a memorable family day out.

Where: Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai

When: November 14

5. Mumbai Kids Marathon

This Children's Day, encourage little ones to swap screen time for some physical activity at the Mumbai Kids Marathon. The event aims to promote fitness and healthier habits among children by introducing them to the joy of running. It is a great opportunity for young participants to get active, enjoy the outdoors and celebrate Children's Day in a healthy way.

Where: Third Wave Coffee, Mumbai

When: November 15

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