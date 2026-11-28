Why Is Maa Baglamukhi Temple Famous? Inside The Shrine Visited By Actor Vivek Oberoi |

Maa Baglamukhi Temple is one of the most revered Hindu shrines dedicated to Goddess Baglamukhi, the eighth of the ten Mahavidyas in Hinduism. Known for its spiritual significance and religious beliefs, the temple attracts devotees from across the country who seek the goddess's blessings for protection, victory and strength.

Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi visited Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda, in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. He performed rituals, offered prayers to the goddess and participated in a special havan. Let's learn more about the temple.

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Who Is Maa Baglamukhi?

Maa Baglamukhi, also known as Pitambara Devi, is worshipped as the goddess of power, victory and protection. According to Hindu beliefs, she possesses the divine ability to silence negative forces, defeat enemies and protect her devotees from obstacles. She is regarded as one of the ten Tantric Mahavidyas and is revered for her power of stambhana (the ability to immobilise or restrain obstacles and adversaries), protection and victory in disputes.

The goddess is often depicted wearing yellow clothes and seated on a golden throne. She is traditionally associated with the colour yellow, which symbolises prosperity, knowledge and spiritual energy. Devotees often wear yellow clothes and offer yellow flowers, turmeric and sweets during worship.

Why Is Maa Baglamukhi Temple Famous?

The temple is particularly famous for its association with the Baglamukhi mantra and special religious rituals known as Anushthans. Devotees believe that worshipping the goddess can help them overcome legal disputes, professional challenges, conflicts and negative influences.

One of the most significant rituals performed here is the Baglamukhi Havan, a sacred fire ceremony conducted by priests to seek the goddess's blessings. These rituals are particularly popular among devotees seeking protection, strength and success.

Where Is the Famous Maa Baglamukhi Temple Located?

One of the most prominent temples dedicated to Maa Baglamukhi is located in Nalkheda, in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district. Other important shrines dedicated to the goddess are located in Bankhandi village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district and Datia in Madhya Pradesh.

The Datia temple, also known as Peetambara Peeth, is another major spiritual destination associated with the goddess.

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