Why Is Gut Health Important In Monsoons? 5 Lifestyle Changes For A Healthier Digestive System

Gut health is an important factor when it comes to taking care of your overall health. You might not know this but your gut health is the root cause of all your health issues. They begin and end from your gut. You need to make sure you keep your gut healthy, especially in monsoon to avoid risks.

Why is it important to take care of your gut in monsoons?

Your gut can be severely affected in monsoons, not only because of the change in the weather but also because of higher risk of waterborne and foodborne infections. Contaminated water and food can lead to gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea, dysentery, and gastroenteritis.

Due to the moist environment in monsoons, food can go bad more quickly, increasing the risk of consuming harmful bacteria and fungi. The humid and cooler temperatures in monsoons can affect your gut health. A robust gut health is important to avoid getting affected by adverse effects on body. Here are a few lifestyle changes you can make keep your gut healthy.

Avoid street foods

Street foods can be tempting but it is important to make sure the food is hygienic since there are more micro bacterias out there in monsoons. Moreover, any food item is likely to go bad sooner in this weather. Eating stale of fungus infected food can cause serious food poisoning. Instead, make your favorite foods at home and savor it as a healthy, hygienic meal.

Include more gut-friendly foods and probiotics in your diet

Consuming fibre rich food like legumes, whole grains and fresh vegetables can help promote regular bowel movements and prevent constipation, which is very common in monsoons. Consume probiotics like curd and buttermilk during your meals to keep your gut strong and healthy.

Keep your dinner meals light

Consuming heavy meals for dinner during monsoons can be difficult for your gut to digest. Opt for foods like soups, stews, steamed vegetables and salads for your dinner. Due to temperature variations, it can get difficult for your gut to digest heavy carbs. Eating lighter meals can help with easy bowel movements and keep constipation away.

Learn to manage your stress

Stress can not only show effects on your mental health but it can also affect your gut. Practice stress-reducing methods like meditation and regular physical exercise can help manage stress. A calm mind can lead to a calm gut.

Provide herbal support

A few herbs and spices like ginger, tumeric and fennel seeds can help keep your digestive system healthy. Add them to your meals regularly, not only for the flavor but also for its ability to ease any stomach pain you might be experiencing.