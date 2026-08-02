Why Is Friendship Day Celebrated In August In India And July In Many Other Countries?

Why Is Friendship Day Celebrated In August | Canva

Friendship Day is one of the most popular and celebrated days around the world. The significant day aims to teach the value and immense contributions of friends in our lives. The day cherishes the bond between friends irrespective of gender, borders, and relationships. But do you know that the date of Friendship Day celebration in India is different from that of other countries? While the world celebrates the day on July 30, India celebrates Friendship Day a few days after International Friendship Day. In 2026, India will celebrate Friendship Day on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

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Why India follows a different date?

Friendship Day in India is set to be observed on Sunday, August 2, 2026. While many countries celebrate the day on July 30, India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. The reason for the different celebration dates lies in history and tradition. India has the tradition of celebrating Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August, while the United Nations and many other nations officially observe the International Day of Friendship on July 30.

Different countries started their own traditions based on local history and popular culture rather than a single fixed global rule. The tradition of celebrating the day became popular in India through greeting cards, youth culture, and movies that made tying friendship bands on a Sunday a fun weekend habit. Apart from India, the United States, Bangladesh, and Malaysia also celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August as a popular cultural tradition.

Significance of the celebration

Friendship Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating the bonds of love, trust, and companionship that enrich our lives. In India and several other countries, Friendship Day is observed on the first Sunday of August every year.

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The day is an opportunity for friends to express gratitude for one another through heartfelt messages, thoughtful gifts, friendship bands, and quality time together. While modern celebrations often revolve around social media posts and meetups, the essence of Friendship Day lies in appreciating the people who stand by us during both joyful and challenging times.

International Day of Friendship

The idea of dedicating a day to friendship dates back to the early 20th century. Over the years, the celebration gained popularity across different countries. In 2011, the United Nations officially proclaimed July 30 as the International Day of Friendship, encouraging people around the world to promote peace, understanding, and solidarity through friendship.

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Friendship Day serves as a reminder that strong friendships contribute to emotional well-being, reduce stress, and create a sense of belonging. It is also a day to reconnect with old friends, mend broken relationships, and strengthen existing bonds.

From school children exchanging colourful friendship bands to adults reminiscing over old memories, the celebration has evolved with time while retaining its emotional significance. Digital greetings, video calls, and social media tributes have become common ways to mark the occasion, especially when loved ones live far apart.