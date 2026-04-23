Why Honey Is Called A 'Golden Elixir' In Ayurveda: Benefits Explained

Honey has been valued as a ‘golden elixir’ and important medicine in Ayurveda for centuries because of its many health benefits. Swami Ramdev, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurveda, shares his thoughts on Patanjali’s original honey and offers tips on how to care for it.

How Patanjali Honey is Developed

Patanjali is committed to providing pure honey. During the flowering season, thousands of honeycomb boxes are gathered from trees like neem, mango, and lychee. These different types are brought together and delivered to customers. The honey is collected organically, using boxes with bottles that have small holes for bees to enter and make honey inside.

At times, Patanjali keeps these boxes near the neem trees to create honey. It gets a neem-like aroma, which is amazing, not at all bitter, and tastes different. You also find the multi-flora Patanjali honey collected from the nectar of different flowers. Some boxes were even kept near soap plants to create honey. There is even a moringa and lychee honey option, which can be consumed by those suffering from brain and nervous system disorders.

Swamiji reveals, “We cannot make these specific bottles available to the whole country. But in Patanjali Wellness, Patanjali Yog Gram, and Patanjali Niramayam, it is made available. If someone wants regular honey, the Patanjali ones are available at any pharmacy. If you visit Patanjali Yogpeeth or Yog Gram, you get various treatments and these boxes of special honey in hives.”

Know Patanjali Honey

Through Swamiji’s talks, one realises the immense work behind bringing Patanjali Honey to the customers. “What you get is real honey that is 100% natural. Patanjali ensures that the trust of millions will not be broken at any cost. This is our commitment. Our effort is that there should not be any human error,” he reveals.

Patanjali Honey (50 Gms, 100 Gms, 250 Gms, 500 Gms and 1 Kg) and Aastha Honey (50 Gms and 100 Gms) are a blend of honeydew honey and blossom honey. The antioxidants act as an immunity booster. It works as a prebiotic for gut health. It manages weight, too. The natural sugars provide quick yet healthy energy. Use them to heal wounds since they contain antibacterial properties. Manage and lower coughs, colds and fevers by using it with warm water or ginger juice.

Tips to Follow While Using Honey

Consideration: Firstly, use it in moderation, despite being a natural sugar option. One or two teaspoons is enough. In excess, your sugar levels and calories increase. Diabetics should avoid honey or consume it only after consulting with their doctors.

Usage: Before buying, check the labels for allergy issues. Check on a small spot on the skin for reactions or sensitivity. Raw or organic honey options are better due to their nutritional benefits. Never boil honey directly in the dish at high temperatures. Add it after the dish cools down slightly.

Maintenance: Store in glass or plastic containers since the acidic honey reacts with metal. Keep the container in a dry and cool place at room temperature. If it crystallises, don’t panic since it is a natural process. Bring it back to its liquid form by placing the container in a warm water bowl.

Choosing Patanjali honey is the right path towards living a healthy and organic life.