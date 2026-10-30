Why Halloween Is Celebrated On October 31? All You Need To Know About Saint's Eve | FPJ

Halloween is one of the most celebrated festivals which is associated with costumes, trick-or-treating, carved pumpkins and the macabre or supernatural. The spooky festival is observed in several countries, and it has also gained popularity in India, particularly among young people, schools, restaurants, clubs and entertainment venues. Every year, the festival is celebrated on October 31, but why 31 and not 30 or any other date? As the festival is around the corner, let's understand the reason behind this date and more about the festival.

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Why Halloween is observed on October 31?

Halloween is an annual holiday which is celebrated on October 31. It is also known as All Hallows' Eve; that is why it is called Halloween. It is also called All Saints' Eve, which is observed in many Western and European countries. In the Christian liturgical calendar, November 1 is known as All Saints' Day, a specific feast day for celebrating saints and martyrs. The evening prior (October 31) became recognised as All Hallows' Eve, which later got shortened to Halloween.

Samhain roots

Samhain is an ancient Celtic Gaelic festival that marks the end of harvest season and the arrival of winter, or the darker half of the year. Samhain was observed over 2,000 years ago by the Celts in Ireland, Scotland and the Isle of Man. Samhain celebrated the completion of the harvest and welcomed the Celtic New Year on November 1. Celts, who were a collection of Indo-European tribal peoples, believed that during this time and on the night of October 31, the boundary between the living world and the spirit world grew ultra-thin. So it is viewed as a sacred time to honour the dead, or deceased ancestors.