Why Guru Purnima Is Dedicated To Teachers? Here's To Know Traditions And More

Guru Purnima |

Guru Purnima is one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism. It is also celebrated in Buddhism and Jainism. This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. The festival is celebrated on the full moon (Purnima) day of the Hindu month of Ashadha and is dedicated to expressing gratitude and respect towards gurus, teachers, mentors, and spiritual guides who illuminate the path of knowledge and wisdom.

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Why Guru Purnima honours teachers

Guru Purnima is dedicated to teachers because it honours the profound role of teachers (gurus) in removing the darkness of ignorance and guiding seekers toward wisdom. The word "guru" combines gu (darkness/ignorance) and ru (dispeller). It is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha and marks deep gratitude for spiritual and academic mentors. A guru is a light who destroys ignorance and brings truth.

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Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima holds immense spiritual importance as it honours the invaluable role of a guru in shaping an individual's life. The day is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the revered sage who compiled the Vedas and authored the Mahabharata. Therefore, the occasion is also known as Vyasa Purnima.

In Buddhism, Guru Purnima marks the day when Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon at Sarnath after attaining enlightenment. For Jains, the festival commemorates the day when Lord Mahavira accepted Gautam Swami as his first disciple.

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How Guru Purnima is celebrated?

On this auspicious day, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and offer prayers to their gurus, teachers, and deities. Many visit temples, participate in satsangs, meditate, chant sacred mantras, and seek blessings from their spiritual mentors. Students often express their gratitude by presenting flowers, fruits, or gifts to their teachers.