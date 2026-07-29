Guru Purnima Special: Bhopal Artists Keep Guru-Shishya Legacy Alive At Home | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four young artists from Bhopal are celebrating a special bond - learning their craft from family members under the traditional Guru-Shishya Parampara. On the eve of Guru Purnima, the Free Press spoke to them. Excerpts

'Wife taught me Gond art, she is my guru'

Before marriage, I farmed in Dindori. In 2015, I married artist Sushila Shyam and moved to Bhopal, working as a security guard earning Rs 5,000 a month.

During free time after duty, I learned Gond painting from my wife who is my guru.

My paintings were first exhibited at a TRIFED event, where two sold for a good price. Following this success and appreciation, I left my guard job to promote traditional art alongside my wife."

- Shailendra Kumar Tekam, 32, Gond artist

'I am just like any other student'

I feel fortunate that my father Dhrupad vocalist Pt Umakant Gundecha and my uncles, Ramakant and Akhilesh Gundecha are my gurus. From childhood, we were encouraged to listen to music but were never forced to pursue it.

I graduated in political science from Delhi University and later earned a Master's degree in Music before starting formal training in 2013.

My father is not an overly strict teacher and treats me just like any other student. He still teaches daily from 11 am to 2 pm. Sharing the stage with him while accompanying him on tanpura is a huge honour for me."

- Dhani Gundecha, 32, Dhrupad vocalist

'Mother gifted musical instruments instead of toys'

I take immense pride in representing the fourth generation of my musical family and promoting santoor - a rare Indian classical instrument. I have performed in India and abroad, including in Russia at recent BRICS Conclave.

My mother, Shruti Adhikari, India's first female santoor player, is my guru. She nurtured my interest by gifting me instruments on my birthdays. As a child, these were my toys.

Performing together at events like the International Santoor Festival in Delhi is a rare mother-son feat in classical music."

- Ninad Adhikari, 28, santoor player

'Practised music instead of visiting grandparents'

I represent the second generation of artists in my family and my father Ajay Singh Solanki, is my guru. As a child, I accompanied him to concerts. Seeing my interest, he began training me.

For practice, I skipped visiting my maternal grandparents during summer vacations.

Though loving, he is a strict teacher. I have performed in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. I am also taking training from Ustad Nisar Hussain of Jaipur.

- Ramendra Singh Solanki, 38, tabla player