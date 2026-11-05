Why Do People Buy Gold On Dhanteras? Know The Religious Significance And Fascinating Story Behind The Custom

Why Gold Is Purchased On Dhanteras? Know Its Significance | AI Generated Image

Dhanteras is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, but it is also associated with Dhanvantri and Lord Kubeera. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Friday, November 5. On this day, people buy gold ornaments or any other gold-related items as it is considered auspicious. But do you know what the reason behind it is? Let's understand it in detail.

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Why people purchase gold on Dhanteras?

On the day of Dhanteras, people buy gold or any other item related to it because gold, in particular, symbolises purity, success, and divine blessings. Purchasing gold or silver on Dhanteras is said to please Goddess Lakshmi and ensure continuous prosperity throughout the year. Many also invest in gold coins embossed with images of Lakshmi or Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati for spiritual and financial significance.

Dhanteras significance

On this day, people observe the day by doing Lakshmi puja in the evening. Lighting a traditional lamp, tidying the house, and embellishing the entryway with rangoli and diyas are also included in the customs to invite prosperity and positivity. Essentially, Dhanteras goes beyond shopping; it also embodies hope, faith, and the welcoming of prosperity into one’s life. Regardless of whether it's a gold coin, a new tool, or a symbolic diya, each acquisition on this day embodies a hope for prosperity and fortune.

What does legend say?

In folklore, it is said that a young prince was destined to perish from a snakebite on the fourth day of his wedding. His cunning young wife placed a pile of gold coins and glittering jewels at his room's entrance and sang melodies to divert Yama, the deity of death (who came as a snake). The brilliant gold dazzled and distracted Yama, which ultimately saved the prince's life.