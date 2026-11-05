Dhanteras 2026: Everything To Know About Muhurat, Rituals, Significance Of The Festival Dedicated To Goddess Lakshmi

Dhanteras 2026: Everything To Know About Muhurat, Rituals, Significance Of Dhanvantari | FPJ

As the festive season of Diwali approaches, the celebration begins with Dhanteras, a day deeply rooted in wealth, prosperity, and new beginnings. Falling two days before Diwali, Dhanteras marks the first day of the five-day festival and is considered one of the most auspicious times of the year to buy gold, silver, and other valuable items. This year, the festival will be observed on Friday, November 6. Let's understand muhurat, rituals, and how Dhanvantri is associated with the festival.

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What is the meaning of Dhanteras?

The word 'Dhanteras' comes from dhan, meaning wealth, and teras, referring to the thirteenth day of the lunar month of Kartik. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, emerged from the ocean on this day during the Samudra Manthan. To honour her, devotees buy gold and precious metals, as it is believed that doing so invites good fortune and financial prosperity into their homes.

The festival of lights, Diwali, begins with Dhanteras. It is an auspicious day which is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. The auspicious day falls on the thirteenth lunar day (Trayodashi) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. The day holds deep cultural and spiritual importance across India, as it marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities.

Dhanteras 2026 muhurat

Dhanteras puja will be observed on Friday, November 6, 2026. The muhurat will be from 06:35 PM to 08:34 PM.

Pradosh Kaal - 06:02 PM to 08:34 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 06:35 PM to 08:34 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 10:30 AM on Nov 06, 2026

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 10:47 AM on Nov 07, 2026

Rituals of Dhanteras

Rituals on Dhanteras begin with waking up early in the morning, cleaning and decorating homes, which symbolise the removal of negativity and the welcoming of divine blessings. People light diyas (lamps) at their doorsteps to ward off evil and invite Goddess Lakshmi. Buying gold, silver, or new utensils is another key tradition, believed to bring long-lasting prosperity.