Why ‘Glowmads’ Are The Most Talked-About Travel Trend Of 2026

Gone are the days when vacations meant sunburns and sandy pores. Glowmads pack highlighters instead of heavy creams, chasing that lit-from-within vibe across borders. Skyscanner's 2026 trends spotlight them as the vanguard, with 27% of Gen Z travelers plotting beauty-infused adventures. It's fun, fabulous, and frankly fabulous – travel that's as much about feeling flawless as snapping the perfect sunset.

Who are these glow-chasers?

Glowmads aren't your average influencers; they're everyday folks – millennials and Gen Zers – who see beauty as self-care on steroids. Manish Chowdhary – Co-founder of WOW Skin Science says,"Travellers today want experiences that make them feel better physically and mentally, not just entertained. They are more health conscious, value personalisations and want to come home feeling rejuvenated and not just exhausted”

The founder of BOOFOOTEL says: "Glowmads are travelling for how they want to feel when they come back. Rested, Clear-headed, Glowing. They are travelling with intention. Booking facials, skin treatments and consultations the same way we’d book a hotel or a flight." Research shows that glowmads returning from their "glowcations" showed improved hydration levels, proving these trips deliver real results. Influenced by TikTok (21% admit it), Glowmads turn flights into facial time, misting mid-air and decanting serums into TSA-approved vials.

What sets them apart? Intention. While tourists hunt landmarks, Glowmads map Olive Young stores in Korea or Morocco's argan oil souks. It's a playful rebellion against cookie-cutter trips, blending wanderlust with wellness.

Top hotspots worldwide

From Asia's neon-lit labs to Europe's thermal havens, Glowmads have their holy grails. South Korea reigns supreme – think Jjimjilbang saunas and 10-step routines born from viral facials.

Japan follows close, with personal color analysis booths and scalp spas that TikTokers swear by.

Glowmads chase that signature glow across the globe, starting with Seoul, South Korea's viral K-beauty glass-skin facials that deliver flawless, dewy perfection through cutting-edge innovation. In Tokyo, Japan, they indulge in scalp spas and precision color analysis for hyper-personalized hair and skin harmony. Istanbul, Turkey, beckons with invigorating hammam scrubs, blending ancient rituals for transformative, modern results. Bali, Indonesia, offers lush herbal masks infused with island-fresh, natural ingredients for an effortless tropical radiance. Finally, Reykjavik, Iceland, provides geothermal silica soaks rich in skin-rejuvenating minerals drawn straight from the earth's hot springs.

Skyscanner pegs these as must-visits: inflight routines (hello, sheet masks at 30,000 feet) and "shelf discovery" raids on local pharmacies for hard-to-find gems.

Pro tip: Pack light, glow bright – portable beauty is the Glowmad mantra, as BOOFOOTEL notes: "Travel isn’t just about doing more anymore. It’s about finally giving ourselves the space to pause"

Bigger view

The largest benefactors and the foundation for every Glowmad starts and ends at the means. Which are your hospitality agents: Hotels, airlines and certain destinations that call out to these personas. Pia Shivdasani, The Co-founder of NowYouKnow says, “The shift is already underway, Hotels are moving beyond traditional spas to more integrated wellness experiences, from skin-focused treatments and sleep optimisation rooms to nutrition-led menus and partnerships with dermatologists and wellness brands”

I’ve noticed many Instagram beauty influencers such as Malvika Sitlani, Aashna Shroff and more that fly business or first class to the many beauty destinations such as Japan or Korea start their glow-journey way up in the air. To cater to them and the growing number of individuals, she talks about airlines adjusting to this type of flier, “improved in-flight nutrition, hydration-focused services, calming cabin environments and skincare kits on premium routes.”

Read Also How Body Care Is Evolving Into A Luxurious Self-Care Ritual Beyond Just Skincare

“Destinations too, are beginning to package wellness-first itineraries instead of just sightseeing trails, slower mornings, thermal baths, yoga, local superfoods and design-driven, aesthetic experiences” she finishes.

Beauty experts weigh in

The pros adore this trend. "This shift is about experiential self-care blending travel with proactive wellbeing and aesthetic care," says Mr Chowdhary. "It’s no longer about ticking sight-seeing boxes, it’s about holistic self-optimisation.”

Ditri, a Beauty brand says "Beauty brands today are about experiences, not just products. Glowmads are looking for rituals they can carry with them that feel simple, meaningful, and intentional" In India, this sparks homegrown fusion: Think Goa resorts blending Ayurveda with French mists. Challenges? Overpacking temptation and jet-lag dryness. She continues, “What is changing now is how wisdom is being rediscovered and presented in a more refined and accessible way.”

Glowmads are here to stay

This breed thrives because beauty fuels confidence – post-trip surveys show 47% call it core self-care. Amid 2026's fast-paced world, Glowmads prioritize joy-sparking rituals. It's not shallow; it's soul-nourishing.

As Ditri sums up: "Self care is no longer separate from life or travel, it moves with you." So, next layover, skip the duty-free booze for a jade roller.