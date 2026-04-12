How Body Care Is Evolving Into A Luxurious Self-Care Ritual Beyond Just Skincare

Modern body care routines transform daily hygiene into a mindful and indulgent self-care ritual | File Photo

I’m among the many masses that gave focus solely to the face. Washing it well, adding serums, moisturisers, and sunscreens before leaving home to do even the smallest of chores. But when I finally felt that dryness and itch that followed with it, I realised I’ve been neglecting the body.

Today, with the evolution that our Instagram feeds us, shows us how many influencers or body care experts take treatment of the overall body (not just the face). This no longer means slathering a hasty layer of lotion post-shower; rather, it's a mindful ritual blending ancient wisdom with cutting-edge innovation, making self-care feel like a treat rather than a chore.

Not an afterthought

Body care has evolved dramatically, shifting from basic hydration to a multi-step regimen rivaling facial skincare. Once an overlooked 95% of our skin, the body now demands targeted attention, with actives like salicylic acid, niacinamide, and retinol migrating from face products to address issues like keratosis pilaris, dryness, and uneven tone. In India, the beauty market is booming toward $40 billion by 2030, fuelled by Gen Z's demand for natural, transparent formulations and social media-driven routines. This evolution reflects a wellness-first mindset, where products promise holistic vitality.

Cleansing

Modern body washes go beyond stripping oils; they strengthen the skin barrier with probiotics and botanicals. Traditional bar soaps have given way to pH-balanced gels that preserve the microbiome, preventing irritation on elbows, knees, and underarms.

Vritika Ramnani, the founder of Mosey Care, talks about the evolution of body care and what their offering in the market is today: “Body care had become a sequence of steps to compensate for a bad cleanse. We just asked why the cleanse itself couldn’t do more. Starting with a facial-grade cleanse, and building on that with humectants, niacinamide, and sea buckthorn to genuinely treat the skin in the shower. It gives your skin the best possible foundation to work from.”

The wash is the first step, and we want the first of all the steps to feel like an experience in itself. The working class is constantly exposed to dust, sun, and sweat and needs something to come home to. But just any lather in the shower just won’t do the job of taking the day off. When we asked about the ingredients, she added, “The texture is a dense, clean gel and the fragrance does the rest. Eucalyptus alone would be one-dimensional. It’s the neroli that softens it, the clary sage and cedarwood that give it an unexpected warmth and depth. Add in 30+ notes that go into making it at the level of a fine fragrance, that’s what makes a daily shower feel like something more.”

Exfoliation

Exfoliators have transformed from abrasive scrubs to chemical heroes that buff gently over time. Physical scrubs with sugar, coffee grounds, or jojoba beads pair seamlessly with AHAs (like glycolic acid) and BHAs (salicylic acid) for smoother texture, tackling strawberry skin, keratosis pilaris, and rough patches on elbows, knees, and legs. In India's diverse climates—from Mumbai's humidity to drier northern winters—these formulations prevent buildup without stripping natural oils, making skin primed for absorption.

Moisturising

Moisturisers are the MVPs, evolving into rich creams packed with ceramides, shea butter, glycerin, and squalane to mend the skin barrier and combat India's humid-dry swings. Body butters, lotions, and sprays now mimic facial ones, with time-released hydration for all-day softness. But with the growing stress and urgency to get everywhere, we tend to skip out on the most crucial step—moisturising. Hibiscus Monkeys co-founder Roshni says, “Traditional body moisturisers ask a lot of you—you have to be patient, you have to wait, and if you’re in a hurry, you simply skip it. A spray flips that logic entirely by meeting you in the shower, when it’s warm, pores are unclogged, and at its most receptive.”

Targeted treatments

Body oils and serums represent the pinnacle of evolution, infusing actives like peptides and adaptogens for firmness and glow. Oiling has maintained its stance of not just providing everlasting moisture, but the muscle and therapeutic benefits it provides. People have started inculcating oils in their daily routine rather than just opting for a complete sensory experience whenever they travel.

Kama Ayurveda, known for its rich Ayurvedic oils, shares its insights: “Classical Ayurvedic body massage was always about consistency, touch, and deep nourishment. What we’ve done is make that practice feel effortless and relevant to a modern routine. With our new massage oil, for example, we’ve retained a potent, plant-based blend of 21 botanicals, but refined the texture so it glides easily, absorbs comfortably, and fits into real life, whether that’s a 15-minute pre-shower reset, post-workout recovery, or a moment before yoga. We focus on clinically tested efficacy, sensorial richness, and sustainable packaging, so the ritual feels both results-driven and indulgent.”

They also add that body care has moved from being an obligation to being an instinct. Newer formulations and introductions in the beauty and wellness space have allowed such brands to experiment and deliver experiences to customers.

Niche solutions

The revolution extends to forgotten zones like elbows, knees, nails, and feet. Balms with shea and probiotics fade discoloration, while cuticle oils promote growth. That is where HM’s The Cuddles Elbow and Knee Balm came from. Roshni adds, “The skin on the elbow and knee tends to be thicker and it is also rougher from the constant friction it undergoes through the day. We designed Cuddles to be like a lip balm for the body i.e. a rich nourishing balm for the chapped skin on the body. We formulated with 100% natural ingredients that are rich in fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants—and can provide real nourishment to the skin barrier.”

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What makes following a routine of moisturising every part of the body rewarding is that it counts for personal care and hygiene. We’ve evolved from treating body care as a mundane step to steps that feel personal and that will contribute to a healthier and glowing future.