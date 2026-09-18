Gauri Puja 2026: A Guide To Avahana, Worship Rituals And Visarjan Traditions

Why Gauri Pujan Is Observed During Ganesh Chaturthi | X/ INC Congress

Gauri Pujan is a Hindu festival which is dedicated to Goddess Gauri (Parvati), the mother of Lord Ganesha, where women pray for family prosperity and marital bliss. The festival is celebrated for three days and it is observed in the Bhadrapada month when Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated. The first is Gauri Avahana; on this day, Goddess Gauri is welcomed into the home on the third day of the Ganesh festival.

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The idol of the goddess is dressed in a new saree and traditional jewellery. The second day follows the puja, when the goddess is worshipped by devotees, especially married women. Visarjan is marked on the third day, the journey to her abode. This year, the three-day festival has already started from September 17 and Friday, September 18, marks the day of Gauri Pujan. Keep on reading to know about the festival in detail.

Gauri Pujan details

This year, Gauri Pujan is being observed on Friday, September 18. It is also known as Jyeshta Gauri Puja, which is predominantly celebrated in the Marathi community. Goddess Gauri is revered as the deity of fertility, marital bliss and prosperity. Among the Koli community, She is especially worshipped as the protector of homes and livelihoods, believed to bless them with abundance and harmony in life. According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat are as follows:

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Jyeshtha Nakshatra Begins - 11:23 PM on Sep 17, 2026

Jyeshtha Nakshatra Ends - 02:14 AM on Sep 19, 2026

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja Muhurat - 05:26 AM to 05:45 PM

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan on Saturday, September 19, 2026

Gauri Visarjan rituals

On Visarjan day, families bid farewell to the idols of Goddess Gauri, typically made from clay and decorated with stunning embellishments, flowers, and sarees. Prior to the immersion, worshippers conduct aarti and offer naivedya, comprising food items such as puran poli, sweets, fruits, and coconut. Women especially pray for their husbands' long lives and prosperity, as well as for the welfare of their families. This year, it will be observed on Saturday, September 18.