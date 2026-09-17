Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 'Bappa, Divyanshi Meri Ho Jaye Please' Indore Ganesh Pandal's Wish Wall Weird Requests Go VIRAL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Forget the usual ‘Bappa, bless my family’ wishes. An Indore Ganesh pandal has a wish wall where devotees are asking Lord Ganesha for everything from true love to clearing credit card bills — and some of the requests are seriously unexpected! A video from the pandal is doing the rounds on social media, showing people stopping by the wish wall and writing down what they want Bappa to make happen.

One person wrote, “Bappa bas Divyanshi meri ho jaye, please.”

Another had a very practical request: “Credit card ka bill maaf karvado Bappa.”

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Someone else seems to have set a rather big target, writing, “Bappa, I need 15 cr in one year.”

And then there is the evergreen wish, “Bhagwan ji paise wala bana do.”

From love stories and money to personal wishes, the wall has become a fun little spot where people are putting their hearts — and sometimes their wildest demands — in front of Bappa.

A GEN Z WISH WALL FOR BAPPA

What makes the whole thing even more interesting is the way the pandal has been designed. Instead of going completely traditional, the organisers have given it a modern, Gen Z-style look.

The pandal features club-style lightboxes hanging from the roof, along with ‘feel good’ quotes and colourful decorations. The wish wall fits perfectly into this vibe, giving devotees a place to write whatever they want to ask Bappa.

People passing by are also stopping to check out the wall, read the wishes and click pictures and videos. Some are simply enjoying the funny requests left by others, while others are joining in and adding their own wishes.