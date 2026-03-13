Why 'Friday The 13th' Is Considered As Unluckiest Day In The World? Know Story Behind Superstition And What People Avoid | Canva

The second 'Friday the 13th' of 2026 has arrived, a date that many people across the world associate with bad luck and ominous events. This year is particularly unusual as the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday three times, in February, March and November. While many people treat it as just another day, for the superstitious, the date carries a long-standing reputation for misfortune.

Among Western beliefs, the fear of Friday the 13th is so common that it even has a scientific name, Paraskevidekatriaphobia. The superstition blends two long-standing fears: the number 13, which has historically been seen as unlucky, and Friday, which some traditions associate with unfortunate events.

The Story Behind The Superstition

One of the most commonly cited origins of the superstition comes from Christian tradition linked to the Last Supper. According to the story, there were 13 people present at the meal, including Jesus Christ and his twelve apostles. The 13th guest was believed to be Judas Iscariot, who later betrayed Jesus.

Adding to the superstition, the crucifixion of Jesus is believed to have taken place on a Friday, which strengthened the association between the day and misfortune in some Western cultures. Over centuries, these ideas merged, leading to the belief that Friday the 13th is particularly unlucky.

Another name associated with the fear of this day is Friggatriskaidekaphobia, which reflects both the fear of Fridays and the number 13.

Things People Traditionally Avoid On Friday The 13th

People who strongly believe in the superstition often avoid certain activities on this day, fearing bad luck. Some of the most common things people avoid include:

-Starting Something New

-Travelling Or Flying

-Major Purchases Or Investments

-Weddings Or Important Celebrations

-Walking Under Ladders Or Breaking Mirrors