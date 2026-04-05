Why Food Is Served On The Floor At Udupi Shri Krishna Matha? Tradition & Meaning

Udupi Shri Krishna Matha |

Udupi Sri Krishna Matha is a well-known historic Hindu temple which is located in the city of Udupi in Karnataka. The temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna and Dvaita Matha. The Matha area resembles a living ashram, which was founded by the Vaishnavite saint Madhvacharya in the 13th century. But do you know that there is a tradition of serving food on the floor, and the practice, known as anna prasadam, is considered sacred and is an integral part of temple culture? Keep on reading to know more about the temple and its tradition.

Lord Krishna is viewed through a silver-plated window

The revered Lord Krishna Temple was established by the saint Madhvacharya in the 13th century. The temple is known for its unique worship style, and devotees always have darshan of Lord Krishna through the inner window, known as the Navagraha Kindi, and the outer window, known as the Kanakana Kindi.

In this temple, the deity is worshipped through a silver-plated window with nine holes (Navagraha Kindi). The temple, which opens at 5:30 AM, offers prasada at noon and is popularly called Anna Brahma as it feeds a vast number of devotees.

Krishna Matha

The Matha is also famous for its Ashta Matha system, where eight monasteries manage temple rituals in rotation. It attracts thousands of devotees daily and is widely known for its anna prasadam tradition, where free meals are served to all visitors with equality and devotion.

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Why devotees eat on the floor in the Udupi Temple

Food served on the floor at Udupi Krishna Temple is not a practice that started today; this practice is a long-standing tradition of the 800-year-old temple. But why is the food served on the floor? It is believed that devotees who wish for anything with deep devotion get their wish fulfilled. And those whose wishes are fulfilled follow this tradition of eating prashad on the floor. Another reason behind this custom is to promote equality among devotees. Regardless of social or economic status, everyone sits together on the floor and shares the same simple meal. This reflects the core spiritual belief that all are equal in the eyes of God.