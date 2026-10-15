Why Durga Puja Ends With Sindoor Khela On Vijayadashami? Meaning And Ritual Explained | FPJ

Durga Puja is one of the auspicious festivals which is dedicated to Goddess Durga. The festival celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga killing the buffalo demon, Mahishasura, which symbolises light over darkness. The festival is traditionally observed for five days, and it is mostly celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, among others. In 2026, the festival is set to begin on Friday, October 16, and it will continue until October 21. As Kolkata gears up for the festival, let's understand what Sindoor Khela is and why it is observed on the last day of Durga Puja, Vijayadashami.

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What is Sindoor Khela?

Sindoor Khela, also known as Sindur Khela, is one of the important rituals of Durga Puja. It means “the game of vermilion” and is a symbolic ritual where married women apply sindoor (vermilion) on Goddess Durga and then smear it on each other. It is considered the final festive moment before the idol immersion and is performed with the belief that it brings prosperity, long life for husbands, and protection for children. This year, Sindoor Khela is set to be observed on Wednesday, October 21.

Sindoor Khela 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat is as follows:

Dashami Tithi Begins - 04:20 PM on Oct 20, 2026

Dashami Tithi Ends - 05:41 PM on Oct 21, 2026

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How is the festival celebrated?

During the ritual, women traditionally apply sindoor to Goddess Durga's forehead and feet before applying it to one another. Devotees also offer sweets and perform farewell prayers for the Goddess. Women often wear white sarees with red borders during the ceremony. The ritual generally takes place after the farewell prayers to Goddess Durga. First, the sindoor is applied to the Goddess and later exchanged with other women.