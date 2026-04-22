Why Dokchin Village Is Called Sikkim’s Hidden Gem?

Sikkim | Canva

Tucked away in the serene landscapes of Sikkim, Dokchin Village is often described as a hidden gem, and for good reason. Far from the crowded tourist circuits, this lesser-known destination offers untouched natural beauty, peaceful surroundings, and an authentic glimpse into rural Himalayan life. Dokchin Village is located in East Sikkim. Keep on reading to know more about this serene village.

Dokchin Village: Sikkim’s Hidden Hilltop Haven Emerging as a Soulful Rural Tourism Destination



Tucked away in the tranquil folds of East Sikkim, Dokchin Village is fast gaining attention as one of the region’s most serene and unexplored travel destinations. Perched atop a scenic… pic.twitter.com/cmORXbPVeJ — The Voice of Sikkim (@tvsikkim) April 16, 2026

About Dokchin village

One of the main reasons Dokchin Village stands out is its pristine environment. Surrounded by dense forests, rolling hills, and panoramic mountain views, the village remains largely unspoiled by commercial tourism. Visitors are greeted with fresh air, quiet trails, and breathtaking scenery, making it an ideal retreat for those seeking solitude and connection with nature.

The village promotes eco-tourism

Dokchin is one of the most beautiful villages in Sikkim, which is surrounded by the mighty Himalayas, lush greenery, and cascading rivers. The village is known for its commitment towards sustainability and community engagement. This initiative highlights the importance of preserving its natural and cultural heritage.

Specialty of local gestures

If you are someone who loves to travel, especially a nature-filled place, then this place is a must-visit. Another highlight is the simplicity and warmth of local life. The villagers maintain traditional lifestyles, offering travellers a chance to experience local culture, cuisine, and hospitality. Homestays in the area provide an intimate and immersive experience, allowing visitors to engage directly with the community and learn about their customs and daily routines.

Paradise for trekkers

Dokchin Village is also a paradise for nature lovers and trekkers. The surrounding region offers scenic walking paths, birdwatching opportunities, and views of Himalayan flora and fauna. The area is home to a variety of bird species, including the elusive Pigmy Flycatcher. Unlike more popular destinations, Dokchin allows travellers to explore at a relaxed pace without the pressure of crowds.