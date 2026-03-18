Where Is Chitkul? Exploring India’s Last Village Where Roads End And The Himalayas Begin

Where Is Chitkul | Photo Credit: TripAdvisor

Have you wondered about India’s last village, how does it look and where does it lie? What if I tell you that it lies in Himachal Pradesh? Yes, that’s correct! The village lies in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district and is known as Chitkul. This charming village is perched at an altitude of around 3,450 metres (11,319 ft) above sea level.

It is famously known as India’s last inhabited village near the Indo-Tibetan border. This scenic village lies along the Baspa River and is surrounded by snow-capped peaks, terraced fields, and dense pine forests. Chitkul is the final village on the old Hindustan-Tibet trade route, giving it a sense of remoteness and untouched charm.

About Chitkul: India’s last village

Chitkul is a hidden gem in Himachal Pradesh that is hard to reach. If travelling to offbeat places is what you love, then Chitkul should be a must-visit destination on your list. Chitkul offers visitors a glimpse into traditional Himalayan life, with its wooden houses, quaint temples, and the friendly local Kinnauri community preserving their culture and customs. The village is especially known for the Chitkul Nag Temple, also known as the Bering Nag Temple. The temple is dedicated to Lord Jagas (Shiva).

Chitkul village | Photo Credit: TripAdvisor

Village actively participate in afforestation

What sets Chitkul apart is its unwavering commitment to sustainability. The village actively participates in afforestation-related activities and plants native trees to restore degraded lands and enhance biodiversity. The community practices environment-friendly habits like sustainable agriculture practices, minimises the use of pesticides, promotes organic farming, prevents water pollution, protects soil, and advocates eco-friendly alternatives to safeguard the environment.

Chitkul offers views of Kinnaur Kailash

Chitkul village in Himachal Pradesh offers breathtaking views of the stunning and sacred Kinnaur Kailash range. Clear skies and early mornings are best to see the peaks clearly. Kinnaur Kailash is located in Kinnaur district and it is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Kinnaur Kailash |

Best time to visit Chitkul

The best time to visit Chitkul is during the summer months, especially from April to June and from September to October. But if you are someone who loves snow, then March and early April are considered the best to visit.

Chitkul’s traditional houses follow the Kath-Kuni architecture

Chitkul’s traditional houses follow the Kath-Kuni architecture, an age-old construction style that uses interlocking layers of wood and stone. This technique offers excellent seismic resistance, making the structures resilient to earthquakes, while also providing natural thermal insulation against harsh Himalayan winters. Known for their durability and longevity, these homes often feature distinct multi-storied designs, with separate spaces for living, storage, and livestock.