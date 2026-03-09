Is This The World's Highest Lord Krishna Temple At 12,000 ft Above Sea Level? Know About Himachal Pradesh's Yulla Kanda, The Shrine Made By Pandavas

Lord Krishna Temple | Photo Credit: Mysterious Himachal

If you believe you have discovered all the enchanting sites in Himachal Pradesh, think again! You may not have visited Yulla Kanda, located in the isolated Kinnaur district and is the world’s highest Lord Krishna temple. The temple not only offers views of the majestic Himalayas but also provides views of a crystal lake and breathtaking surroundings. It is perched on an island in the middle of a sacred glacial lake at nearly 3,900 meters above sea level. Want to visit here? Keep on reading to find all the required details and also the best time to visit.

Yulla Kanda: The floating temple of Lord Krishna

Yulla Kanda is situated in the high-altitude region of Kinnaur. If you love to be in the mountains and nature is your home, then this place experience brings you closer to the Kinnaur mountains for sure. To reach the temple, you need to do the 12 km long trek in the magical mountains of Himachal Pradesh. The trek starts from the village of Yulla Kanda and takes you high up to this incredible destination. Yulla Kund lake is said to have healing properties; so a dip in this holy lake is believed to remove all the negativity from the mind and body

Yulla Kanda: A roof of Krishna Temple | Canva

Yulla Kanda: Made by Pandavas

Yulla Kanda temple sits in the heart of a high-altitude sacred lake, nestled in the Rora Valley of Kinnaur district. It is India’s most awe-inspiring yet lesser-known Himalayan gem. Yulla Kanda is not just a destination for adventure lovers but a place where spirituality and nature merge in a profound harmony. The temple is linked to the epic Mahabharata, that this centuries-old temple was built by the Pandavas during their 14-year exile in the Himalayas.

It is believed that the temple was erected as a devotional tribute to their divine friend, guide, and protector, Lord Krishna. The connection of this temple to the Mahabharata gives the region a mystical aura. Trekking to Yulla Kanda is not just a physical challenge but a sacred pilgrimage. The atmosphere at the temple becomes more vibrant during the time of Janmashtami. During this festival time, villagers and locals from Kinnaur come to the temple and celebrate the devotion.

What is the best time to visit Yulla Kanda?

If you can trek during Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, you will witness a celebration like no other. The place looks majestic in all seasons and throughout the year, but if you love snowfall, when mountains are covered with snow and enjoy snow trekking, the early part of the season (late May) offers residual snow with safer access. Another best time to visit the temple is mid-May to mid-October.