Why Does Pakistan Celebrate Independence Day On August 14 And India On August 15? Explained How One Historic Occasion Has Two Separate Celebrations

Why Does Pakistan Celebrate Independence Day On August 14 And India On August 15? |

India and Pakistan celebrate their Independence Days just one day apart, with India on August 15 and Pakistan on August 14. Two countries were created out of the same British Indian empire. So, how did the two countries end up with different Independence Days and why was August 15 chosen in the first place? The dates are closely linked to the Partition of British India in 1947, when two independent dominions emerged from the end of British colonial rule. Found it interesting? Keep on reading to know more.

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Why India celebrates August 15?

India celebrates Independence Day on August 15. In 2026, the country is set to celebrate the 80th Independence Day on Saturday. India became independent from British rule at 12:00 midnight, overlapping the end of August 14 and the start of August 15.

The date was selected by the British government and the last Viceroy of India, Lord Louis Mountbatten. He chose August 15 because it was the second anniversary of Japan's surrender to the Allied powers in 1945, which he considered personally significant.

Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his historic "Tryst with Destiny" speech shortly before India officially became independent. On August 15, 1947, the Indian national flag was hoisted at Delhi's Red Fort, which led to the beginning of a tradition that continues every year.

Why Pakistan celebrates August 14?

Pakistan has marked its 79th anniversary of freedom and celebrated its 80th Independence Day on August 14, 2026, counting from its original independence in 1947. Pakistan's Independence Day is observed on August 14. The Indian Independence Act, 1947, created two independent dominions; India and Pakistan with the law taking effect from August 15.

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However, Pakistan began observing August 14 as its Independence Day. One reason associated with the date is that the formal transfer of power to Pakistan was conducted in Karachi on August 14, 1947. Muhammad Ali Jinnah was sworn in as Pakistan's first Governor-General around this time. It is also said that August 14, 1947, coincided with Ramadan 27, the eve of which, being Laylat al-Qadr, is regarded as sacred by Muslims was also reason behind choosing the date.

Pakistan's early official documents and its Father of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah, also known as Quaid-e-Azam (Great Leader) and Baba-i-Qaum (Father of the Nation), initially referenced August 15, but by 1948, the nation officially adopted August 14 as its permanent Independence Day.

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Two nations, one turning point

Thus, the two dates are not separate stories but part of the same historic transformation. The end of British rule in 1947 resulted in the birth of India and Pakistan, while Partition also triggered one of the largest and most traumatic mass migrations in modern history. Although the exact boundaries between both countries were disclosed on August 17, 1947.