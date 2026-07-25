Why Does Lord Vitthal Wear Fish-Shaped Earrings? Know The Sacred Significance

Why Does Lord Vitthal Wear Fish-Shaped Earrings | FPJ

On Saturday, July 25, 2026, Ashadhi Ekadashi, also known as Devshyani Ekadashi, has been celebrated around the country. In Maharashtra, millions of Warkaris visit Pandharpur to seek Lord Vitthal's blessings. The celebration is marked by taking a holy dip in rivers and offering water to the Sun. In Maharashtra, during Ashadhi Ekadashi, devotees worship Lord Vishnu in his Vitthal form.

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Lord Vitthal, also known as Vithoba or Panduranga, is one of the most revered forms of Lord Vishnu and is worshipped primarily in Maharashtra at the famous Pandharpur temple. While devotees are familiar with his iconic standing posture with hands on his waist, another striking feature of the deity is his unique fish-shaped earrings, known as Makara Kundalas. But do you know why Lord Vitthal wears fish-shaped earrings? Read on to know more.

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Meaning of Makara Kundalas

The fish-shaped earrings are inspired by the Makara, a mythical aquatic creature often described as a combination of a crocodile, fish and elephant. In Hindu scriptures, the Makara is associated with water, fertility, abundance and protection. It also serves as the vehicle (vahana) of the river goddess Ganga and the sea god Varuna, symbolising life and divine energy.

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Lord Vitthal's Makara Kundalas represent his role as the preserver of the universe. Just as water sustains all forms of life, the earrings remind devotees that the Lord nurtures and protects creation. They also signify wisdom and the ability to navigate the ocean of worldly existence while remaining spiritually detached.

Read Also Ashadhi Ekadashi 2026: Vasai Artist Turns A Peacock Feather Into a Stunning Lord Vitthal Masterpiece

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Mythological origin

Lord Vitthal wearing fish-shaped earrings has a story behind it. Once upon a time, there was a poor fisherman who was devoted to Lord Vitthal and wanted to see the deity, so he visited the Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur. But because he had no money, gold or flowers, he brought the only thing he had from his daily work: two fish.

The temple guards and priests did not let him inside because he was carrying fish. The fisherman said that he only wanted to see Lord Vitthal and that fishing was his honest job. Hearing the sadness of his loyal devotee, Lord Vitthal came out of the temple himself and happily took the two fish and wore them on his ears as earrings.