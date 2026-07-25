Ashadhi Ekadashi 2026: Vasai Artist Turns A Peacock Feather Into a Stunning Lord Vitthal Masterpiece |

Vasai: On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, artist Kaushik Dilip Jadhav from Bhatane village in Vasai has created an impressive painting of Lord Vitthal on a peacock feather.

The unique artwork was created using watercolours and completed within just half an hour. Peacock feathers are considered a symbol of beauty, purity, and nature in Indian culture. By portraying Lord Vitthal on this delicate surface, the artist has beautifully blended spirituality with artistic excellence.

Maintaining the natural texture and colour patterns of the peacock feather while creating such a detailed painting on its tiny surface is considered a remarkable skill. The artwork reflects the artist’s creativity, patience, and mastery of painting.

The painting also represents a beautiful combination of devotion towards the Warkari tradition and love for art. This unique creation has attracted the attention of art enthusiasts and is receiving appreciation at the local level.