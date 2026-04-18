Why Buying Gold On Akshaya Tritiya Is Considered Auspicious?

Akshaya Tritiya | Canva

Akshaya Tritya, also known as Akha Teej, is one of the most important Hindu festivals that falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. The festival is mostly observed by Hindus and Jains in Odisha, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. On this day, people buy gold and invest their money in various sectors, but do you know why? Keep on reading to know the answer.

Akshaya Tritiya | Canva

About Akshaya Tritiya

This year, Akhi Teej or Akshaya Tritiya will fall on Sunday, April 19. The day is celebrated differently in different states of India, like in Odisha, it is known as Akhi Muthi Anukula, where farmers sow paddy seeds, and the construction of chariots for the Rath Yatra begins. In Maharashtra, devotees worship Goddess Gauri, celebrate the day with haldi and kukum, and buy gold or new assets. In South Indian states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, marriages are conducted, and people also buy gold. While in Uttar Pradesh, the feet of Banke Bihari are seen in the temple, people start doing auspicious events, buy gold, and invest in assets.

Buying gold is considered auspicious

Despite celebrating the auspicious day differently in different regions of India, buying gold and investing in assets are common because buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is considered highly auspicious due to its deep-rooted cultural, spiritual, and symbolic significance in Hindu tradition. The word “Akshaya” means “never diminishing,” and it is believed that any good deed or investment made on this day continues to grow and bring prosperity over time.

Akhi Teej is linked to Hindu mythology

The tradition of buying gold is also linked to Hindu mythology. It is believed that on this day, Lord Kubera, the god of wealth, was blessed with immense riches. Additionally, Goddess Lakshmi, who represents prosperity and abundance, is worshipped during this festival. Devotees believe that buying gold pleases Goddess Lakshmi and brings her blessings into the household.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya | Pixabay

Another important belief is that Akshaya Tritiya marks the beginning of several significant events in Hindu scriptures, including the start of the Treta Yuga and the day when the sacred river Ganga descended to Earth.