Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Must-Follow Do’s And Don’ts For Prosperous Akha Teej

By: Sunanda Singh | April 18, 2026
Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is an annual Hindu spring festival that falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Vaisakha.
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On this day, it is important to follow essential dos and don'ts for a prosperous celebration. The following slide outlines some important dos and don'ts to follow.
Dos: It’s considered highly auspicious to begin businesses, investments, or new projects.
Don'ts: Stay away from arguments and negativity.
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Dos: Worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi for the blessings of wealth and success.
Don'ts: Avoid lending or borrowing money on this auspicious day because it’s believed wealth may not return.
Dos: Buy gold or valuables – Purchasing gold, silver, or property is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.
Don'ts: Don’t ignore charity, as it is considered one of the most important rituals of the day.
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