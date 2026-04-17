Akshaya Tritiya: Rediscovering True Wealth Through Dharma, Nature And Giving

Akshaya Tritiya highlights the deeper connection between spiritual abundance, charity, and living in harmony with nature | Representational Image

Tomorrow, as the Sun and Moon both exalt, we celebrate Akshaya Tritiya. The word Akshaya refers to that which is Kshaya-rahita, or beyond decay. The Sun and Moon are at their peak of radiance, a celestial alignment that invites us to connect with the Nitya (eternal).

While the bustling gold markets of Zaveri Bazaar reflect the traditional urge to secure material wealth on this day, our Vedic scriptures urge us to look deeper at what constitutes true, imperishable merit (Punya).

Nature as sacred inheritance in Vedic thought

This year, as Earth Day follows on April 22, we are reminded that our most sacred inheritance is Prakriti — Nature herself. In our Vedic tradition, the Earth is not a "resource" to be managed, but Dharitri, the supportive mother who sustains all life.

Lessons from scriptures and the balance of dharma

The Puranas recount that on this day, Lord Krishna bestowed the Akshaya Patra upon Draupadi, a vessel that provided inexhaustible food. Today, our Earth is that vessel. However, the vessel only remains full when the laws of Dharma are followed.

If we take more than we give, we violate the sacred cycle of Yagna. To celebrate Akshaya Tritiya in its truest sense is to ensure that the Earth’s ability to provide remains undiminished for our children.

Practices that blend spirituality and sustainability

In the heat of a Mumbai summer, we feel the weight of this responsibility. To honour the "eternal" this weekend, let us return to the traditional practices that merge spiritual merit with ecological wisdom:

Jala Dana (The Gift of Water): Providing water to the thirsty is considered one of the highest forms of charity on this day. In a modern context, this translates to the preservation of our water bodies and the conscious avoidance of wasting this sacred element.

Anna Dana (Sacred Food Sharing): Akshaya Tritiya is synonymous with feeding the needy. When we share food, we acknowledge that the bounty of the harvest belongs to the Divine, and we are merely its distributors.

Sattvic Simplicity: Tradition teaches that Santosha (contentment) is the greatest wealth. This weekend, let us pledge to reduce the "clutter" of our consumption, recognising that a life lived in harmony with Prakriti is the most prosperous life of all.

A call for collective well-being and ecological harmony

As we perform our pujas this Sunday, let our prayers not just be for personal gain, but for the well-being of the entire ecosystem, Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu. By protecting the "imperishable" beauty of our planet, we truly honour the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya!