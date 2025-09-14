 Why Auspicious Activities Are Avoided During Pitru Paksha 2025: The Spiritual Belief Behind the Tradition
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWhy Auspicious Activities Are Avoided During Pitru Paksha 2025: The Spiritual Belief Behind the Tradition

Why Auspicious Activities Are Avoided During Pitru Paksha 2025: The Spiritual Belief Behind the Tradition

Pitru Paksha, the sacred fortnight, is dedicated to ancestors. It holds immense significance in Hindu tradition. During this period, Pitru families perform rituals like tarpan, pind daan, and shraddha to pay homage to their forefathers.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Pitru Paksha | representative pic- Unsplash/@crypticsy

Pitru Paksha, the sacred fortnight, is dedicated to ancestors. It holds immense significance in Hindu tradition. During this period, Pitru families perform rituals like tarpan, pind daan, and shraddha to pay homage to their forefathers. While it is a spiritually uplifting period, it is also considered inauspicious for conducting new beginnings such as marriages, buying property, or starting businesses.

The spiritual reason

According to Hindu beliefs, Pitru Paksha is a time of remembrance and gratitude toward departed souls. It is believed that during this fortnight, the spirits of ancestors visit their descendants to bless them, provided the rituals are performed with sincerity. Since the period is dedicated to rituals for the dead, activities that symbolize joy, celebration, or new ventures are considered inappropriate.

Engaging in festive or auspicious acts during this time is believed to distract from honoring the ancestors, which may displease them. This could, in turn, result in obstacles, lack of harmony, or delays in new endeavors.

FPJ Shorts
GST Rate Cut To Reduce Medicine Prices, NPPA Issues Major Order To Pharma Companies
GST Rate Cut To Reduce Medicine Prices, NPPA Issues Major Order To Pharma Companies
'Our Stance Is Against Pakistan': Maha DCM Eknath Shinde Slams Support For India-Pakistan Match Amid Security Concerns
'Our Stance Is Against Pakistan': Maha DCM Eknath Shinde Slams Support For India-Pakistan Match Amid Security Concerns
Medha High School In Hyderabad Exposed As Cover For Alprazolam Manufacturing, 3 Held By EAGLE
Medha High School In Hyderabad Exposed As Cover For Alprazolam Manufacturing, 3 Held By EAGLE
Tata Capital’s $2 Billion IPO Set To Deliver Windfall Gains For IFC From Decade-Old Cleantech Bet
Tata Capital’s $2 Billion IPO Set To Deliver Windfall Gains For IFC From Decade-Old Cleantech Bet

Why families avoid celebrations?

Traditionally, households maintain a solemn atmosphere during Pitru Paksha. Weddings, housewarmings, or large-scale celebrations are postponed until the end of the fortnight. Even starting new business ventures or signing important deals is avoided, as the period is spiritually reserved for connecting with ancestors rather than celebrating worldly milestones.

Read Also
Vaishno Devi Yatra Postponed Again Amid Heavy Rainfall & Landslides In Jammu & Kashmir; Check Other...
article-image

About Pitru Paksha

Pitru Paksha serves as a reminder that respect for the past is as important as preparing for the future. By refraining from auspicious activities during this time, families align with age-old traditions that emphasise gratitude, humility, and spiritual balance. Once the period concludes, joyous occasions and new beginnings are welcomed with renewed blessings from the ancestors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disha Patani Grabs Eyeballs In Risqué Black Calvin Klein Dress At New York Fashion Week | Video

Disha Patani Grabs Eyeballs In Risqué Black Calvin Klein Dress At New York Fashion Week | Video

10 Meaningful Ways To Do Good During Pitru Paksha 2025

10 Meaningful Ways To Do Good During Pitru Paksha 2025

Why Auspicious Activities Are Avoided During Pitru Paksha 2025: The Spiritual Belief Behind the...

Why Auspicious Activities Are Avoided During Pitru Paksha 2025: The Spiritual Belief Behind the...

Solar Eclipse On September 21: Will It Be Visible In India?

Solar Eclipse On September 21: Will It Be Visible In India?

Badshah Brings Desi Swag As First Indian Rapper At New York Fashion Week, Rocks Edgy Denim Look

Badshah Brings Desi Swag As First Indian Rapper At New York Fashion Week, Rocks Edgy Denim Look