Why Are Crows Fed During Shradh? Know The Belief Behind This Pitru Paksha Ritual | FPJ

Pitru Paksha is also known as Shradh Paksha in Hinduism. It is a 15- or 16-day lunar period in the Hindu calendar dedicated to remembering and honouring one’s ancestors. It is believed that during this time, the souls of departed ancestors visit the earth to bless their descendants when rituals are performed with sincerity and devotion. This year, Pitru Paksha is being observed from September 26, 2026, and it will conclude on October 10, 2026. During this time, Hindus offer tarpan, pind daan, and Shraddh rituals to pay respect to their forefathers. One of the essential rituals to be performed during this time is feeding crows, but why is it important? Keep on reading to know about it.

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Why crows are fed during Pitru Paksha?

In Hindu traditions, crows are fed during Pitru Paksha because they are viewed as messengers of ancestors. It is believed that these birds serve as earthly manifestations or representatives of departed loved ones. During the Shradh rituals, offering food to crows is rooted in the idea that the ancestors will partake in the food residing in Yamlok, bringing satisfaction to their souls.

Connection with Lord Yamaraj

In Hindu mythology, crows are closely associated with the God of death, Lord Yamraj. Crows are regarded as his envoys and are thought to transport the spirits of departed ancestors to Yama-loka (the realm of ancestors) and to serve as a channel for ancestors to obtain offerings.

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In Hindu customs, providing food to crows during Pitru Paksha (a time to honour departed ancestors) is an important practice, as it is thought that the crows consume the food on behalf of their ancestors, pleasing them and bestowing blessings upon the living.

About Pitru Paksha

Pitru Paksha is one of the sacred periods dedicated to honouring ancestors. "Pitru" means ancestors and "Paksha" means a fortnight (15 to 16 days) on the lunar calendar. It falls during the dark fortnight of the lunar month of Bhadrapada or Ashwin (usually September and October), right after the Ganesh Utsava festival.