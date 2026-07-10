Who Were Sant Tukaram And Dnyaneshwar Maharaj? Devotees Gather In Pune With Devotional Chants And Prayers

FPJ/ Anand Chaini

Thousands of devotees gathered in Pune to offer prayers and chant devotional hymns. Warkaris entered Pune on Thursday as the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi from Alandi and the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi from Dehu reached the city in honour Maharashtra's most revered saints and poets. The spiritual gathering witnessed devotees singing abhangas and participating in traditional kirtans, reflecting the deep devotion associated with the saint and the centuries-old Warkari tradition.

Devotees gather for Warkari tradition

In Maharashtra, numerous devotees lined the route in Pune on both sides to greet the Palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj in a spiritually vibrant environment. The city resonated with cries of “Dnyanoba-Tukoba”, sacred songs, and the pulsating sounds of cymbals and drums.

The annual Palkhi procession, which begins from Dehu and Alandi, is a centuries-old spiritual and cultural tradition of Maharashtra. Hundreds of Dindis and lakhs of Warkaris across Maharashtra and several other parts of the country participated in the pilgrimage. Devotees carried saffron flags and sang devotional hymns in praise of Lord Vitthal.

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Who was Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj?

Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, also known as Jnaneshwar or Dnyandev, was a 13th-century Marathi saint, philosopher and poet. Born in 1275 in Apegaon, Maharashtra, he is regarded as one of the greatest spiritual figures of the Bhakti movement. Despite his short life, he made an enduring contribution to Indian philosophy and devotional literature.

His most celebrated work is the Dnyaneshwari (Bhavarth Deepika), a Marathi commentary on the Bhagavad Gita. Written when he was just a teenager, the text made the teachings of the Gita accessible to common people by presenting them in Marathi instead of Sanskrit. He also authored Amrutanubhav, a philosophical treatise that explores the nature of the self and ultimate reality.

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Who was Sant Tukaram Maharaj?

Sant Tukaram Maharaj was a revered 17th-century poet from Maharashtra. He is most revered for writing Abhangas (devotional poems) in simple language and for spreading a message of love, equality, and kindness to everyone. He was a shopkeeper and farmer who lost his first family to a terrible famine. This deep sorrow made him turn away from normal worldly life to focus entirely on God. Sant Tukaram was a huge devotee of Lord Vithoba, a form of Lord Krishna.