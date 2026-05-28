Who Was Yumnam Jatra Singh? Folk Legend From Manipur Gets Padma Shri At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Who Was Yumnam Jatra Singh? |

Yumnam Jatra Singh was one of Manipur’s most respected folk artists and cultural figures, known for his immense contribution to preserving the state’s traditional music and performance arts. Revered as a legend in Manipuri folk culture, Singh dedicated decades of his life to promoting indigenous art forms and ensuring that younger generations remained connected to their cultural roots. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

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About Yumnam Jatra Singh

Born in Imphal, Manipur, Yumnam Jatra Singh became widely recognised for his mastery of traditional folk music and theatre. Through performances, community events, and cultural programmes, he played a major role in popularising Manipuri heritage across India. His work reflected the customs, stories, and emotions of the people of Manipur, making him a beloved figure in the state’s artistic community.

Yumnam Jatra Singh |

Preserved fading folk traditions

Singh was especially admired for his efforts in preserving fading folk traditions at a time when modern entertainment increasingly overshadowed regional art forms. Many artists and cultural organisations in the Northeast credit him with inspiring a renewed interest in traditional Manipuri music and stage performances. His dedication earned him immense respect not only among artists but also among the wider public.

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CM Yumnam shared a post

Sharing a post on X, the CM described the late Yumnam Singh as a distinguished exponent of Nat Sankirtana and a cultural icon of Manipur whose legacy continues to inspire generations. He wrote, "Delighted that the late Shri Yumnam Jatra Singh has been conferred the prestigious #PadmaShri (Posthumous) in the field of Art at the Investiture Ceremony graced by Hon’ble @rashtrapatibhvn, Droupadi Murmu. A distinguished exponent of Nat Sankirtana and a cultural icon of Manipur, his legacy continues to inspire generations. We express our heartfelt gratitude for this well-deserved honour."

What is Nata Sankirtana?

Nata Sankirtana is a traditional ritual singing, drumming, and dancing art form from Manipur associated with Vaishnavism, which is performed mainly in temples and religious ceremonies. It combines devotional music, rhythmic drumming, and graceful dance movements to narrate stories of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Nata Sankirtana is considered a vital part of Manipuri culture and spiritual life, reflecting the state’s rich artistic and religious traditions.