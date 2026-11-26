Who Was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? The Legendary Tamasha Artiste Who Inspired Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha |

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is set to portray a fascinating chapter of Maharashtra's folk culture with her upcoming film Eetha, which is set to be released in theatres on December 4, 2026. The film is inspired by the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of the most celebrated performers in the history of Marathi Tamasha. Her extraordinary journey, contribution to folk theatre and determination made her an iconic name in Maharashtra's cultural landscape.

Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar?

Vithabai Narayangaonkar was widely known as Tamasha Samradni. The legendary Tamasha performer was known for her exceptional dancing, acting and singing abilities. She was born in the city of Pandharpur, Solapur district, Maharashtra, into a family associated with the traditional folk art form and developed an early connection with Tamasha. It is a popular form of Marathi folk theatre that combines music, dance, storytelling, humour and dramatic performances.

She became widely recognised for her powerful stage presence and performances, earning admiration from audiences across Maharashtra. At a time when women performers faced several social and economic challenges, Vithabai carved out a distinct identity through her talent and dedication.

Her life was closely connected to the demanding world of travelling Tamasha troupes, where artistes performed across villages and towns and kept Maharashtra's folk traditions alive.

Awards and contribution to folk culture

Vithabai's contribution to Tamasha earned her recognition as one of the most influential artistes in the field. She was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her contribution to traditional performing arts. She received medals from the President of India in 1957 and 1990. Her legacy continues to be remembered by folk theatre enthusiasts and cultural historians. It is said that despite her fame and the honours she earned, she was uncared for and lived in financial distress.

What is Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha about?

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha is inspired by Vithabai Narayangaonkar's remarkable life and journey. It is directed by Laxman Utekar. The project is expected to bring the world of traditional Marathi Tamasha to a wider audience while highlighting the struggles, dedication and artistic excellence of a legendary woman performer.

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