Who Was Tulsidas? CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Greetings On Ramcharitmanas Composer’s Birth Anniversary

Tulsidas Jayanti | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Tulsidas Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas. He was a great saint, poet, and philosopher best known for composing the epic Ramcharitmanas. It is a retelling of the Ramayana in Awadhi. It is believed that Saint Tulsidas was born on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan. In 2026, the 529th birth anniversary of Tulsidas will be celebrated on August 19. But, who exactly was Tulsidas? Keep on reading to know more.

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Who was Tulsidas?

Tulsidas, known as Goswami Tulsidas, known for his infinite devotion towards Lord Rama, was born in the 16th century in Rajapur, Uttar Pradesh. He dedicated his entire life to spreading the teachings of righteousness, devotion, and truth. His most famous work, Ramcharitmanas, made the story of Lord Rama accessible to the common people, as it was written in a regional language rather than Sanskrit. Apart from this, he also wrote other spiritual works like Hanuman Chalisa, Vinay Patrika, and Dohavali.

His father's name was Atma Ram and his mother's name was Hulasi Devi. It is reported that his parents left him after his birth, and Tulsidas was brought up by a maid. However, she passed away when he was only five years old. Narharidas adopted Tulsidas, and their family moved to the city of Ayodhya. Narharidas imparted the Ram Mantra to him and transformed his life name to Tulsidas, titled The Ramcharitmanas.

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CM Yogi Adityanath extends greetings

CM Yogi Adityanath extended greetings for Tulsidas Jayanti to people. Sharing a picture of the saint and poet Tulsidas on his social media account on X, he wrote, "Hold the lamp of Ram's name at the threshold of your heart's door. Tulsidas, if you seek inner and outer illumination."

The CM further said, "On the birth anniversary of the creator of the immortal epic 'Shri Ramcharitmanas', the great poet of the devotional stream, the revered 'Pujyapad' Goswami Tulsidas Ji Maharaj, millions of salutations and heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state. Through his divine compositions, he conveyed the nectar-like message of Lord Shri Ram's ideals, eternal culture, and Indian life values to one and all. His timeless literature is an eternal guide for the welfare of the world.

Tulsidas Jayanti significance

Tulsidas Jayanti is one of the most auspicious days. The significance of Tulsidas Jayanti lies in remembering and honouring a literary and spiritual genius whose contributions have had a lasting impact on Indian culture and Hindu philosophy. His writings not only inspire devotion to Lord Rama but also emphasise moral values, social harmony, and bhakti (devotion) as the path to salvation. According to Drik Panchang, the day is observed on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Rituals of observance Tulsidas Jayanti

On this day, devotees of Lord Ram visit temples, especially those dedicated to Lord Rama and Hanuman. Devotees organise recitations of Ramcharitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa in temples and homes. Spiritual discourses, devotional singing (bhajans), and kirtans are also conducted to celebrate the teachings of Tulsidas.

This day is prominently observed and celebrated in places like Varanasi and Ayodhya. Tulsidas Jayanti is not just a religious observance but a reminder of the enduring power of devotion and the timeless relevance of spiritual wisdom in daily life.