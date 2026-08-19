London's Thames To Glow With Ganga Aarti This September As London Celebrates India’s Sacred Tradition

London's Thames To Glow With Ganga Aarti This September | Canva

Ganga Aarti is one of the sacred rituals dedicated to the Ganga river, and it is performed mostly in Rishikesh, Haridwar and Varanasi. Now, the sacred tradition is set to make its presence felt thousands of kilometres away from the banks of the Ganga, as London’s River Thames is expected to host a special Ganga Aarti on September 13, 2026. The event will bring an important Indian spiritual and cultural tradition to one of the United Kingdom’s most iconic landmarks. The spiritual event will be open for all, regardless of faith and background, and it will combine Indian culture, music, food and community activities before culminating in the ceremonial evening aarti beside the river.

Ganga Aarti along the Thames

For centuries, the tradition of performing Ganga Aarti has been conducted, and devotees have gathered along the bank of the River Ganges at sunset to offer prayers through aarti. It is a ritual which includes lighting of lamps, chanting and devotional music. Now, the centuries-old ritual will be recreated beside the Thames. The ritual, which is set to be performed along the Thames River, is a 346-km river that flows through southern England. It is the longest river in England and the second longest in the United Kingdom.

About Thames River

The site is a symbolic meeting of two rivers that have shaped civilisation. The name comes from an old Celtic word, Tamesas, meaning "dark".

The London event aims to recreate the spiritual atmosphere associated with the traditional ceremony while bringing the symbolism of the Ganga to the Indian diaspora and wider audience in the UK.

The River Thames holds immense importance in London, much like the Ganga has shaped the cultural and spiritual identity of several Indian cities. Bringing Ganga Aarti to the Thames therefore creates a symbolic cultural connection between India and Britain.

The ceremony is also expected to provide members of the Indian community in London with an opportunity to reconnect with a familiar cultural tradition while introducing others to the significance of one of India’s best-known rituals.

What to expect in London: Event timings and venue

The holy event will take place at the Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich. The event is free to attend, but one needs to register themselves to enter the event. The event will begin at 4 PM, and activities like Indian food, community stalls, live music and dance performances will be held. The aarti is scheduled to begin at 7:15 PM on September 13, 2026.

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About Ganga Aarti

Ganga Aarti is a devotional ritual traditionally performed on the banks of the River Ganga, particularly in cities such as Varanasi, Haridwar and Rishikesh. During the ceremony, priests offer prayers to the river using lamps, incense and flowers, accompanied by devotional chants and hymns. The ritual is regarded as an expression of gratitude and reverence towards the sacred river.

Ganga Aarti is more than a religious ceremony. It represents India’s deep cultural relationship with rivers and nature. The Ganga has been revered for centuries and is closely associated with purification, faith and spiritual renewal.