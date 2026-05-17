London Museum To Return 2,000 Sacred Jain Manuscripts To India After Decades

London To Return Jain Manuscripts |

In a significant step towards preserving and restoring cultural heritage, a London-based museum has announced plans to return around 2,000 sacred Jain manuscripts to India. The rare collection, which includes centuries-old religious texts and illustrated scriptures, holds immense spiritual, historical, and artistic value for the Jain community. The collection, believed to be the largest of its kind outside South Asia, had remained in the museum's possession for more than a century.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Collaboration between the Wellcome Collection and the Institute of Jainology

The decision follows years of discussions and collaboration between the Wellcome Collection and the United Kingdom-based Institute of Jainology. The manuscripts include centuries-old texts on religion, medicine, philosophy, literature, and culture, written in Prakrit, Sanskrit, Rajasthani, Gujarati, and early Hindi scripts. The documents reflect ethical ideas associated with Mahatma Gandhi and India's freedom movement. The collection also includes a rare illustrated copy of the Jain scripture 'Kalpasutra' from the early 16th century, as well as a fragile handwritten manuscript dated 1688 that is believed to be one of the earliest surviving copies of the Hindi medical text.

Jain community welcomed the move

Scholars and members of the Jain community have welcomed the move, calling it a milestone in protecting India’s spiritual and literary heritage. Experts believe the manuscripts will provide future generations with valuable insight into Jain philosophy, ancient Indian knowledge systems, and traditional art forms.

Once returned, the manuscripts are expected to be preserved under specialised conservation conditions in India. Authorities and heritage experts are also likely to digitise many of the texts to ensure wider academic access and long-term protection.

Read Also Archaeological Department Traces Rare Manuscripts In Indore Region; Rare Texts To Be Digitised

The Significance

The development reflects a broader international conversation about the ownership of cultural treasures and the ethical responsibility of institutions to return sacred and historically important objects. For many, the return of these manuscripts represents not just the transfer of artefacts, but the restoration of a living cultural legacy.