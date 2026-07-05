Who Was Teejan Bai? Chhattisgarh's Iconic Pandavani Maestro Dies At 70, Leaves Behind A Rich Cultural Legacy

Who Was Teejan Bai? Chhattisgarh's Iconic Pandavani Maestro Dies |

India has lost one of its most celebrated folk artists as renowned Pandavani singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai passed away, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy in the world of traditional performing arts. She had been suffering from a prolonged illness and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Raipur. She breathed her last at around 3:15 AM today. With her powerful voice, compelling stage presence, and distinctive style of narration, Teejan Bai gave Pandavani a new identity not only across India but also internationally.

Pandavani singer dies

Pandavani singer Teejan Bai died in the early hours of Saturday, July 5, 2026, at the age of 70. She had been suffering from a prolonged illness and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Raipur since May 27, 2026. A large number of people gathered at her residence in Durg to pay their last respects. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also paid homage to the legendary folk singer and said, "She brought immense pride to Chhattisgarh and earned nationwide recognition through her extraordinary contributions to Indian folk art and culture."

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About Pandavani

Widely regarded as the face of Pandavani, the folk storytelling tradition of Chhattisgarh, Teejan Bai devoted her life to preserving and popularising this centuries-old art form. Born in the village of Ganiyari in present-day Chhattisgarh, Teejan Bai displayed a passion for storytelling and singing from a young age. At a time when Pandavani performances were largely dominated by men, she broke social barriers and emerged as one of the most influential exponents of the tradition.

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Ability to bring the stories of the Mahabharata to life

Pandavani had a remarkable ability to bring the stories of the Mahabharata to life on stage. Her musical narration was based on episodes from the Mahabharata, combining powerful vocals, dramatic expressions, and theatrical storytelling. Teejan Bai captivated audiences with her energetic performances, often using a tambura as a symbolic prop to portray different characters from the epic. The Prime Minister also mourned her demise in a post shared on X.

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Honoured with Padma Shri

In recognition of her contribution to Indian folk art, she was honoured with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, the country's fourth, third, and second-highest civilian awards, respectively. Throughout her career, Teejan Bai inspired generations of artists by proving that dedication and talent could overcome social and cultural barriers. She also mentored young performers, ensuring that the Pandavani tradition continued to flourish.