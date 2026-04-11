Who Was Sonam Wangchuk? Mahavir Chakra Awardee Kargil War Hero Dies Of Heart Attack

Who Was Sonam Wangchuk |

Sonam Wangchuk was a celebrated Indian Army officer best known for his extraordinary bravery during the Kargil War. Col Sonam Wangchuk (retd) was a recipient of the prestigious Mahavir Chakra for his gallantry in the 1999 Kargil war. He was one of the earliest heroes of the 1999 Kargil War who played a crucial role in defending India’s borders in one of the country’s toughest military conflicts. His career, spanning three decades and multiple theatres, came to be defined by a single night on a frozen ridge at 5,500 metres. Wangchuk passed away on Friday due to a heart attack at the age of 61, leaving the nation in grief.

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Sonam Wangchuk demise

Kargil War hero, who was famously called the "Lion of Ladakh", died on Friday, April 10, 2026. The sudden death has shocked the entire nation, especially Ladakh as well as army veterans, who praised his bravery and his exceptional courage and outstanding service. Col Wangchuk breathed his last at his home in Leh. The fallen hero is survived by his wife, Padma Angmo, who is a civil servant and posted in Delhi. According to the family, Buddhist rituals will be performed before a date for the last rites is decided.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute

The Indian Army offered deepest condolences at the veteran's demise. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute. On Friday, in a post on X, Singh shared an image that features Col Wangchuk and the Mahavir Chakra, India's second-highest military gallantry award. Rajnath Singh wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk. He was a highly decorated officer of the Indian Army, renowned for his gallantry, resolute leadership and unwavering commitment to duty. A proud son of #Ladakh, he exemplified the spirit of the region—resilient, steadfast and deeply rooted in service to the Nation, while standing as a symbol of India’s unity in diversity."

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Talking about his bravery and Operation Vijay, he said, "His courageous actions of leading by personal example during #OperationVijay inspired his men under the most demanding conditions in high-altitude conditions. His life remains a testament to courage, sacrifice and national integration and his legacy will continue to inspire coming generations."

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Col Wangchuk's role in Kargil War

Col Wangchuk had led an operation in Chorbat La in May 1999. During the 1999 Kargil War, Wangchuk led a daring mission in the Chorbat La sector in Ladakh. During that time, he was a Major in the Indian Army. He led Ladakh Scouts troops on a difficult mission across the icy heights of Chorbat La on May 30, 1999.

Battling extreme weather conditions and treacherous terrain, he and his team successfully repelled enemy forces and secured vital positions. His leadership, courage, and quick decision-making under pressure earned him widespread recognition and respect within the armed forces.