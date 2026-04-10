Who Was Major Dhan Singh Thapa? A Paramveer Chakra Honoured Legend Whose Courage Defined 1962 War

Major Dhan Singh Thapa was an Indian military officer who was one of India’s most courageous soldiers. He was the recipient of India's highest military decoration, Param Veer Chakra. Dhan Singh is remembered for his extraordinary bravery during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. An officer of the Indian Army, he served in the 1/8 Gorkha Rifles regiment and played a crucial role in defending India’s borders in Ladakh. On the occasion of his 98th birth anniversary, let's deep dive into the life of the Major Dhan Singh who is best known for his extraordinary gallantry during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

Who was Major Dhan Singh?

Dhan Singh Thapa was born on April 10, 1928, in a Khas-Chhetri Gorkha Family in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. While some sources list April 28, 1928, the official Ministry of Defence records and many biographical profiles state April 10, 1928. He joined the 1st Battalion 8 Gorkha Rifles on August 28, 1949, and received a temporary commission as a second lieutenant on 21 February 1951, with promotion to lieutenant on 21 February 1953.

1962 Sino-Indian War

The 1962 Sino Indian War was a month-long border conflict between China and India. It started when China started claiming India's territory as its own after India granted asylum to the 14th Dalai Lama on March 31, 1959, after he fled Lhasa, Tibet. China started intruding on India's landscape, claiming its own, which led to disagreement between India and China over borders in the Himalayan region. To counter Chinese intrusion, then Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru approved a plan called the Forward Policy, which called for the establishment of a number of small posts facing the Chinese.

On the night of 19-20 October 1962, they attacked the eastern sector of the Indian defences. On October 21, they advanced north of Pangong Lake to capture Sirijap and Yula.

Commanded a platoon posted at Sirijap

In October 1962, Major Thapa was commanding a platoon at the strategically important Sirijap post near Pangong Lake. The area was highly vulnerable, and his troops were vastly outnumbered when Chinese forces launched a massive attack. Despite being heavily outgunned and surrounded, Major Thapa and his men put up a fierce resistance, displaying remarkable courage and determination.

Battle at Srijap

As enemy troops advanced, he led his soldiers from the front, motivating them to hold their ground against overwhelming odds. Even when the situation became dire and ammunition ran low, Major Thapa continued fighting. He was eventually captured by Chinese forces after a prolonged and intense battle.

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Initially, he was presumed dead, and his bravery became legendary across the nation. Thapa was treated poorly as a prisoner of war. He was forced to undergo a series of punishments; firstly, for killing Chinese troops and refusing to make statements against the Indian Army and the Indian government. However, he was released after the end of the war, which ended in November 1962.

Major Dhan Singh : Awarded Param Vir Chakra

For his exceptional leadership, indomitable spirit, and supreme sacrifice in the face of the enemy, Major Thapa was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest wartime gallantry award. The honour recognised his unwavering commitment to duty and the courage he displayed under extreme conditions.

Under the leadership of Major Singh Thapa, his men repulsed this attack also with heavy losses. In fact, before being overpowered by Chinese soldiers, he killed several of the enemy in hand-to-hand fighting.