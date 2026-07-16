Who Was Salabega? The Poet-Saint Whose Devotion Made Lord Jagannath’s Chariot Stop In Puri

Who Was Salabega |

Jagannath is one of the biggest Hindu observances, which is celebrated in Puri, Odisha. The festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath and his siblings, and it is celebrated every year. During the Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath's Nandighosha chariot pauses for a while at his samadhi pitha (peeth) as a mark of respect for the 17th-century saint-poet.

Salabega remains one of the most revered devotees of Lord Jagannath. He is a remarkable example of how devotion can transcend religious and social boundaries.

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Who was the Muslim devotee of Lord Jagannath?

Salabega was born to Lalbeg, a Mughal military commander, and a Hindu Brahmin widow. Raised in a Muslim household, he is believed to have suffered serious injuries during a military campaign. His mother encouraged him to pray to Lord Jagannath, and after recovering, Salabega dedicated his life to the deity.

Although non-Hindus were not permitted to enter the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Salabega's devotion never wavered. Instead, he expressed his love for Lord Jagannath through heartfelt bhajans and poems in Odia. His compositions continue to be sung across Odisha, especially during the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, inspiring generations of devotees.

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Legends associated with Salabega

One of the most popular legends associated with Salabega tells of his deep desire to witness the Rath Yatra. While returning from Vrindavan, he feared he would miss the procession. He prayed fervently to Lord Jagannath, and tradition holds that the Lord's chariot miraculously halted near Salabega's samadhi until he arrived to offer his prayers. Even today, during the Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath's chariot pauses briefly near Salabega's shrine on Grand Road (Bada Danda) in Puri, commemorating this enduring bond between the devotee and the deity.

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Devotion knows no barriers

It is believed that Salabega was deeply influenced by his mother's faith and grew devoted to Lord Jagannath after a near-death experience in a battle. Salabega is believed to have composed hundreds of devotional songs, many of which remain an integral part of Odisha's spiritual and cultural heritage. His life serves as a powerful reminder that faith, love, and devotion know no barriers of religion or birth.

Centuries later, Salabega continues to be celebrated as a symbol of communal harmony and unconditional devotion, with his legacy living on through his poetry and the traditions of the Jagannath Rath Yatra.