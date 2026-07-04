Rath Yatra 2026: Why Lord Jagannath Stays At Gundicha Temple For Seven Days?

Lord Jagannath Annual Rath yatra festival held, in Puri | ANI

Jagannath Rath Yatra is an ancient celebration which takes place every year in Odisha's Puri. This year the festival officially commenced on July 29, 2026 after the Snan Purnima. While the Rath Yatra will begin on Thursday, July 16, 2026, millions of devotees descend to the temple town from around the world. But did you know that every year during the grand Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, leaves the Jagannath Temple and travels to the Gundicha Temple?

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Journey to Gundicha Temple

Every year Lord Jagannath travels to Gudicha temples with his siblings. The deities remain there for seven days before returning to their main abode during the Bahuda Yatra. This week-long stay holds deep religious and cultural significance. According to Hindu tradition, the Gundicha Temple is regarded as the home of Lord Jagannath's maternal aunt. The annual journey symbolises the Lord visiting his relatives, making Rath Yatra one of the few occasions when devotees can witness the deities outside the sanctum of the Jagannath Temple. His visit to the temple is after a symbolic 15-day illness.

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Tradition dates back to 12th century

According to Hindu tradition, the Gundicha Temple is regarded as the home of Lord Jagannath's maternal aunt. The annual journey symbolises the Lord visiting his relatives, making Rath Yatra one of the few occasions when devotees can witness the deities outside the sanctum of the Jagannath Temple.

Another popular belief links the Gundicha Temple to Queen Gundicha, the wife of King Indradyumna, who is credited with establishing the Jagannath Temple. The temple was named in her honour, and the Lord's visit is considered a mark of respect and gratitude.

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About Jagannath Yatra

Rath Yatra is also known as Navadina Yatra, Gudicha Yatra and Dasavatara Yatra. The festival is celebrated every year. The revered festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, who is the form of Lord Krishna. It is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha, as per the traditional Oriya calendar. This lively festival carries great importance in Hinduism. The Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, hosts this magnificent event, drawing numerous devotees from distant places.