Odisha's Lord Jagannath 'Deva Snan Yatra' Marks The Beginning Of The Annual World-Famous Rath Yatra; Devotees Gathers In Large Numbers

Odisha's Lord Jagannath 'Deva Snan Yatra' Marks The Beginning Of The Rath Yatra | X/ @JagannathaDhaam

Jagannath Rath Yatra is a significant Hindu festival which is mostly celebrated in Odisha. Each year, the sacred town of Puri in Odisha bursts with spirituality, devotion, and festivity while it celebrates the Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of India's largest and most ancient festivals. In this yearly procession, Lord Jagannath, accompanied by his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, travels from the holy Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

On Monday, June 29, the ceremonial bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings was held within the temple, where lakhs of devotees gathered to catch a glimpse of the deities during the Deva Snan Purnima. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also arrived in Puri on Monday to witness the Snana Yatra on the occasion of Deva Snana Purnima

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Deva Snan Yatra marks beginning of Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most celebrated and significant Hindu observance which is predominantly celebrated in Odisha. Every year, the sacred snan of Mahaprabhu marked the beginning of Rath Yatra and this year, the snan yatra took place on Monday, June 29. The seaside of Puri witnessed the influx of lakhs of devotees eager to catch a glimpse of the deities during the sacred rituals.

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On this occasion, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are taken out of the sanctum sanctorum and bathed 108 pitchers of water. According to the Skanda Purana, King Indradyumna, who had installed the wooden deities in the 12th-century, introduced the bathing ritual.

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Morning pahandi ritual

The snan yatra, took place in the early morning of Monday, which began at 5:15 AM with the ceremonial 'Pahandi.' It is the journey of the detities to the world outside, the word Pahandi means going forward in a step by step movement. The ritual which is also called Pahandi Bije, concluded at 8 AM.

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About Rath Yatra

Rath Yatra is also known as Navadina Yatra, Gudicha Yatra and Dasavatara Yatra. The festival is celebrated every year. The revered festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath who is the form of Lord Krishna. It is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha, as per the traditional Oriya calendar. This lively festival carries great importance in Hinduism. The Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, hosts this magnificent event, drawing numerous devotees from distant places.