When Will Rath Yatra 2026 Begin? Know Correct Date, Significance And Tradition

Ratha Yatra 2026 |

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is a centuries-old, chariot festival that is celebrated every year in Odisha's Puri. The festival honours Lord Krishna's Jagannath form and his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra. The Jagannath Yatra is one of India's most ancient and sacred religious festivals, which originated from the Jagannath Temple. Descriptions of the Rath Yatra can be found in the Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, and the Skanda Purana. It is also found in the Kapila Samhita. In 2026, the main Chariot festival will take place on Thursday, July 16.

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The Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026

On the Jagannath Rath Yatra, the divine idols of the three deities are placed on magnificently decorated chariots and taken on a tour of the city to the Gundicha Temple, considered the home of their aunt. The sacred yatra is witnessed not only by Indian but also devotees from abroad who participate it. It is believed that simply participating in or witnessing this sacred journey brings merit to one's life and paves the way for spiritual progress. Let's find out when the Jagannath Rath Yatra begins.

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In 2026, the auspicious yatra is scheduled to be held with great pomp and devotion in the month of July. The most awaited festival is set to commence on July 16, 2026. On Monday, the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple said that preparations are underway for the upcoming Snana Purnima and Ratha Yatra, the temple's grand chariot festival.

Rath Yatra 2026 schedule

Rath Yatra (Chariot Festival): Thursday, July 16

Bahuda Yatra: Friday, July 24

Suna Besha: Saturday, July 25

Niladri Bije: Monday, July, 27

Read Also 153-Year-Old Shriram Rathotsav Held With Devotional Fervour In Jalgaon

What is Snana Purnima?

Snana Purnima, also known as Snana Yatra or Deva Snana Purnima, is a sacred bathing festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra. It is celebrated on the full moon of Jyeshtha, which is widely considered Lord Jagannath's birthday. In 2026, it will be held on Monday, June 29, which is considered the official beginning of the Rath Yatra. During the ritual, the deities are brought on a ceremonial procession and bathed with 108 pitchers of water drawn from the temple's sacred Golden Well.