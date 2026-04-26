Who Was S Ramanujan? Everything About The Man Who Knew Infinity

Who Was Srinivasa Ramanujan | X/ @adityadotdev

Srinivasa Ramanujan, often referred to as the man who “knew infinity,” was one of the greatest mathematical geniuses in history. He was an Indian mathematician who worked during the early 20th century. He made crucial contributions to mathematical analysis, number theory, infinite series and continued fractions, including solutions to mathematical problems then considered unsolvable. Throughout his life, Ramanujan independently compiled nearly 3,900 results, mostly identities and equations. On his 106th death anniversary, take a look at his contributions in Mathematics and to the country.

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Early life

Ramanujan was born on December 22, 1887, in Erode, Tamil Nadu. He showed an extraordinary talent for mathematics from a very young age. Largely self-taught, he developed deep insights into complex mathematical theories without formal training, relying on his intuition and a few borrowed books. His father, Kuppuswamy Srinivas Iyengar, originally from Thanjavur district, worked as a clerk in a sari shop, and his mother, Komalatammal, was a housewife and sang at a local temple.

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Groundbreaking contributions of Ramanujan

Ramanujan made groundbreaking contributions to areas such as number theory, infinite series, continued fractions, and mathematical analysis. Despite facing financial hardships and limited academic support, his passion for mathematics never wavered. His life changed dramatically in 1913 when he wrote a letter to British mathematician G.H. Hardy at the University of Cambridge. Impressed by Ramanujan’s brilliance, Hardy invited him to England, marking the beginning of a historic collaboration.

Time at Cambridge

During his time at Cambridge, Ramanujan produced some of his most significant work, including the famous Ramanujan Prime, Ramanujan Theta Function, and formulas for calculating pi that are still used today. His notebooks, filled with thousands of results, continue to inspire mathematicians around the world.

However, Ramanujan’s health deteriorated due to harsh weather and dietary challenges in England. He returned to India in 1919 and passed away on April 26, 1920, at just 32 years old. Despite his short life, his contributions left an everlasting impact on mathematics. His life story was captured and told by writers in the form of books and films, including "The Man Who Knew Infinity."