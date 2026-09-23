Who Was Ramdhari Singh Dinkar? PM Modi Pays Tribute To The Revered Post On His 118th Birth Anniversary | X

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, known as 'Rashtrakavi' or the national poet, was born on September 23, 1908, and died on April 24, 1974. Dinkar is considered to be one of the most successful and famous modern Hindi poets. In the field of Hindi literature, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar made tremendous contribution with his words. On the occasion of his 118th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the revered poet on Wednesday.

PM Modi pays tribute

PM Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the revered poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's 118th birth anniversary on Wednesday, September 24, 2026. "My respectful homage to 'Rashtrakavi' Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Ji on his birth anniversary. Filled with themes of public consciousness and national pride, his powerful and inspiring poems continue to ignite courage, vigour, and self-respect in the hearts of countrymen to this day," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

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Who was Ramdhari Singh Dinkar?

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar is one of the most legendary poets that India has witnessed. In the field of Hindi literature, he has made a phenomenal contribution with his words. He is a name in the world of Indian literature whose poems used to stir the blood of the youth. The prominent Hindi writer, poet, and essayist was born on September 23, 1908, in a village in Bihar. He studied philosophy, politics, and history at Patna University. He studied Sanskrit, Urdu, Bengali, and English extensively. Known by his pen name Dinkar, Ramdhari Singh was a famous Indian Hindi and Maithili poet, freedom fighter, and academic. He was born into a poor family in Simaria village of Begusarai district in the state of Bihar.

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Birth Anniversary | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's legacy

He was conferred with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1959 for his work 'Sanskriti ke Char Adhyaya' and received Padma Bhushan in 1959 by the Government of India.

Along with being a poet, Dinkar was also a freedom fighter who later became a Member of Parliament. When India's first Parliament was formed in 1952, he was elected a member of the Rajya Sabha and moved to Delhi.

The foreword of Dinkar's famous book 'Sanskriti Ke Char Adhyay' has been written by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. In this preface, Nehru has described Dinkar as his 'companion' and 'friend'.

Poet remembered today

On April 24, 1974, he died in Begusarai, at the age of 65. However, even today, the legendary poet is remembered and honoured.