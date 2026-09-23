PM Modi Likely To Visit US In December For G20 Summit, Bilateral Meeting With Trump Expected: Report | PTI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United States in December 2026 to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Florida, with a possible bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the gathering, India Today reported.

According to the report, the summit is scheduled to take place on December 14 and 15 at the Trump National Doral Miami resort in Florida, near Miami. If confirmed, Modi’s visit could provide an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, defence, technology and energy.

However, the Indian government has not yet made a formal announcement regarding the Prime Minister’s participation.

G20 Summit To Be Held In Florida In December

The United States is set to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit under its presidency, marking the first time the country has hosted the gathering since 2009.

The December summit is expected to bring together leaders of the world’s major economies to discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities. Modi’s anticipated participation would also create an opportunity for India and the US to hold discussions on their bilateral relationship.

Modi-Trump Bilateral Meeting Expected

According to reports citing sources familiar with the preparations, a bilateral meeting between Modi and Trump is anticipated if the Indian Prime Minister attends the summit.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has previously expressed expectations that Modi would participate in the gathering. Gor said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had invited the Indian Prime Minister and indicated that Washington would welcome his return.

The ambassador has also suggested that Modi would feature prominently among Trump’s priorities for bilateral meetings, with the possibility that the visit could involve engagements beyond the G20 proceedings.

The meeting, if confirmed, would provide an opportunity for the two leaders to take stock of ongoing discussions between New Delhi and Washington.

Possible Quad Meeting On The Sidelines

Preparations are also reportedly considering the possibility of a Quad leaders’ meeting on the sidelines of the summit. The grouping comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia.

If held, the meeting could focus on areas of cooperation such as artificial intelligence, critical minerals, emerging technologies and disaster relief.

However, the proposed Quad engagement remains subject to confirmation, alongside the broader details of Modi’s anticipated US visit.

Modi May Travel To Canada After US Visit

Following the Florida summit, Modi is also likely to travel to Canada for bilateral engagements, according to reports.

The possible visit could include discussions related to a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), although further details of the proposed engagements have not been formally confirmed.

India-US Trade And Strategic Cooperation In Focus

The anticipated visit comes as India and the United States continue discussions across several areas, including trade, defence, technology and energy.

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The two countries have been engaged in talks on a possible interim trade agreement, alongside broader efforts to strengthen economic and strategic cooperation.

Modi and Trump last met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France in June 2026. A possible meeting in Florida could provide another opportunity for the leaders to discuss the status of bilateral engagements and areas of future cooperation.

While preparations point towards a potential visit, Modi’s attendance at the G20 Summit, the proposed bilateral meeting with Trump and the reported engagements in Canada are yet to receive formal confirmation from the Indian government.