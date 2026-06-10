Who Was Naib Subedar Sujit Kumar Pradhan? Meet The Indian Peacekeeper Who Made Supreme Sacrifice In South Sudan

Naib Subedar Sujit Kumar Pradhan |

Naib Subedar Sujit Kumar Pradhan was a brave Indian Army soldier who laid down his life while serving as a United Nations peacekeeper in South Sudan. Pradhan was deployed in South Sudan as part of the Indian contingent serving under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). The mission works to protect civilians, support humanitarian aid delivery, and help maintain peace and stability in the conflict-affected African nation.

Naib Subedar Sujit Kumar Pradhan |

Sacrifice during operational duties

During his deployment, Naib Subedar Pradhan was involved in an operational task aimed at ensuring the safety and security of local communities. While carrying out his duties, he sustained serious injuries and later succumbed to them. His death was a significant loss not only to the Indian Army but also to the UN peacekeeping community.

The United Nations posthumously awarded the prestigious Dag Hammarskjöld Medal to the Naib Subedar Sujit Kumar of the Indian Army. It is the highest honour awarded by the United Nations Peacekeepers on May 29, 2026, to recognise his supreme sacrifice while serving with the United Nations Missions in South Sudan. His sacrifice reflects India's long-standing commitment to international peacekeeping missions and humanitarian efforts across the world.

Profile of the soldier

Naib Subedar Sujit Kumar Pradhan served as a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the Indian Army. He was deployed with the UN mission in South Sudan where he martyred. On the occasion of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, the UN announced he would be honoured with the medal. The Indian authorities paid tribute to the soldier's courage, professionalism, and dedication to duty. UNMISS officials praised his commitment to protecting civilians and supporting peace efforts in South Sudan.

Lance Havildar Harbhajan Singh |

India's peacekeeping legacy

India is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping operations since the 1950s, and has a proud history of sending troops to conflict zones around the world. Indian peacekeepers are widely respected for their discipline, humanitarian work, and efforts to safeguard vulnerable populations. Naib Subedar Pradhan's service continued this legacy of selfless dedication.

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Other posthumous recognitions

Lance Havildar Harbhajan Singh, who served with the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), made the ultimate sacrifice in the life of duty. He was awarded posthumously by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal.