Who Was Guru Arjan Dev Ji? All About The 5th Sikh Guru In Sikhism On His Martyrdom Day

Guru Arjan Dev Ji |

Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth of the ten Sikh Gurus, is revered as one of the most influential figures in Sikh history. He was born on April 15, 1563, in Goindwal, Punjab. He was the youngest son of Guru Ram Das, the fourth Sikh Guru. He became the fifth Guru in 1581 and played a pivotal role in shaping Sikhism's spiritual and institutional foundations.

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Guru Arjan Dev Ji is best known for compiling the Adi Granth, the first official scripture of Sikhism, in 1604. The holy text later became the Guru Granth Sahib, the eternal Guru of Sikhs. He included the hymns of Sikh Gurus as well as the teachings of Hindu and Muslim saints, reflecting the values of equality, inclusivity, and devotion to God. He attained martyrdom on May 30, 1606, in Lahore under the orders of Mughal emperor Jahangir. On his 420th Martyrdom day, let's take a look at his legacy.

About Guru Arjan Dev Ji

Guru Arjan Dev Ji was born in Goindwal in the Punjab. He was the grandson of the Third Guru – and the youngest son of the Guru’s daughter Bibi Bani, whose husband Jetha Ji was eventually chosen to become the Fourth Guru, Guru Ramdas. Thus, he belonged directly to the lineage of the Third Sikh Guru, Guru Amardas. Guru Arjan was a prolific poet who composed 2,218 hymns. He included in the Adi Granth the compositions of both Hindu and Muslim saints, which he considered consistent with the teachings of Sikhism and the Gurus.

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Oversaw the construction of the Golden Temple

He also oversaw the construction of the Harmandir Sahib, now known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar. Designed with entrances on all four sides, the shrine symbolises openness and welcome for people of all faiths and backgrounds. He supervised the building project and completed the original brick structure of the sanctum in 1601.

Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji

Emperor Akbar’s grandson, Khusro, visited Amritsar to take Guru Arjan Dev’s blessings, as he fled through Punjab in fear of losing his life at the hands of fanatics. Guru Arjan Dev was summoned to the court at Lahore and accused of sedition on the grounds of having received Prince Khusro. He was put in prison, where he was subjected to severe torture.

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Guru Arjan Dev Ji was brutally tortured; he was made to sit on boiling hot plates while burning sand was poured over him. After that, Mughals immersed his blistering body in the cold waters of the River Rani. Jahangir ordered the execution after the Guru stopped preaching and also declined to alter the Adi Granth to exclude Hindu and Muslim references. His famous teaching, "Tera Kiya Meetha Lage" ("Sweet is Your Will, O Lord"), continues to inspire millions.