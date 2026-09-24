Who Is Z T Lalrithangi? Mizoram Farmer To Receive UN Award For Transforming Strawberry Farming Into A Livelihood | X

Z T Lalrithangi, a farmer from Mizoram, has gained international recognition for transforming strawberry cultivation into a sustainable source of livelihood for rural communities in the northeastern state. She is set to receive a United Nations award for her contribution to sustainable agriculture and rural development. The 35-year-old former school teacher is set to receive the award in Rome. She has earned a place among 100 women across the world recognised by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) for their contribution to agriculture and development.

Z T Lalrithangi to receive UN award

Z T Lalrithangi is set to receive UN recognition in Rome for her work in agriculture and rural development after turning strawberry cultivation into a profitable livelihood. Her journey is closely linked to strawberry farming, which she turned into more than just an agricultural activity. Through her work, she demonstrated how a high-value crop such as strawberries could create new economic opportunities for farmers, particularly in areas where conventional agriculture can be challenging.

Her efforts have also helped bring attention to Mizoram’s potential for horticulture. The state’s climate and terrain offer opportunities for cultivating a range of fruits and other crops, but farmers often face challenges related to markets, transportation, and access to modern agricultural practices.

Who is Z T Lalrithangi?

Z T Lalrithangi, popularly known as Pi Mari, is the former teacher who hails from Sangau in south Mizoram and has been named among the FAO 100 Women Heroes in Agrifood Systems and Rural Development by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UN. The recognition is part of the International Year of Women Farmers 2026. She is among 100 women selected from more than 600 nominees across 131 countries.

Lalrithangi’s work focuses on overcoming some of these challenges by promoting strawberry cultivation as a viable livelihood. Her efforts have encouraged farmers to explore value-added and market-oriented agriculture rather than relying solely on traditional crops.

She began cultivating in 2024

The United Nations award is scheduled to take place from October 12 to 16 in Italy’s capital, Rome. Lalrithangi was informed about her selection by the FAO through an email on September 21 and has been invited to receive the award at the World Food Forum at the FAO headquarters. She began cultivating strawberries in 2024 after learning about farmers who had successfully taken up the crop in neighbouring Siaha district.

Pi Mari began with approximately 1,000 young plants on a farm located roughly 5 km from Sangau. Having made approximately Rs 1.5 lakh in her inaugural year, she scaled up the business. She currently cultivates over 10,000 strawberry plants on two hectares, in addition to avocados, bananas, and various other fruits and vegetables.